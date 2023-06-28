Chrissy Teigen Announces Surprise Birth Of Fourth Baby Via Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen is officially a proud mom of four! The former Sports Illustrated model shared on Instagram, "For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children ... After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

Teigen went on to describe having her second daughter, Esti, via IVF while also meeting her future surrogate Alexandra. After a failed pregnancy, Alexandra became pregnant with Teigen and John Legend's child. "Just minutes before midnight on June 19, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love ... And we're so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens," Teigen continued in the post.

Teigen and John's newest addition comes just months after they welcomed Esti in January. With her usual sense of humor, Teigen wrote, "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?"