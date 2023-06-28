Chrissy Teigen Announces Surprise Birth Of Fourth Baby Via Surrogate
Chrissy Teigen is officially a proud mom of four! The former Sports Illustrated model shared on Instagram, "For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children ... After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."
Teigen went on to describe having her second daughter, Esti, via IVF while also meeting her future surrogate Alexandra. After a failed pregnancy, Alexandra became pregnant with Teigen and John Legend's child. "Just minutes before midnight on June 19, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love ... And we're so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens," Teigen continued in the post.
Teigen and John's newest addition comes just months after they welcomed Esti in January. With her usual sense of humor, Teigen wrote, "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?"
Chrissy Teigen has always been open about her struggles with her pregnancies
Chrissy Teigen's babies, Esti and Wren, come after the devastating loss of her son Jack in 2020. In a heartwrenching post on Medium, Teigen described having placenta abruption and having to deliver her son at 20 weeks old, only to lose him. "I feel bad our grief was so public because I made the joy so public. I was excited to share our news with the world. Stories leading up to this had been chronicled for all. It's hard to look at them now. I was so positive it would be okay. I feel bad that I made you all feel bad. I always will," she shared with her fans.
Two years later, Teigen started her IVF journey and announced on Instagram, "I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos." In addition to being honest with her fans, Teigen is also frank with her older children, Luna and Miles. "Since we did IVF, we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant. I told them very, very early," she told People. Teigen described her kids as being "excited" about their possible new sibling and now that they have two, they must be over the moon.