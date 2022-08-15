Chrissy Teigen Gets Honest About Her Appearance In Latest Pregnancy Update

Chrissy Teigen has been through a lot on her journey through parenthood. The outspoken star has not been shy about sharing most aspects of her life, including the tougher ones. As most fans know, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are the proud parents of daughter Luna and son Miles, and the two kiddos make regular appearances on Teigen's Instagram. During her journey through IVF, Teigen got candid about how much work it took to have her two babies before she detailed a tough loss.

On September 30, 2020, the star shared a gut-wrenching social media post where she sadly announced that her unborn son, Jack, had died at 20 weeks. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she explained to fans. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough." Teigen also acknowledged Jack while thanking fans for the outpouring of support during one of the most challenging times in her life. The model also wrote about the loss in an essay for Medium nearly a month later. In the lengthy post, she explained what transpired during Jack's birth, and thanked fans for sending so many loving messages.

Two years later, the star shared welcomed pregnancy news with fans, and she's been keeping her social media followers updated on her most recent pregnancy.