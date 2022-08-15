Chrissy Teigen Gets Honest About Her Appearance In Latest Pregnancy Update
Chrissy Teigen has been through a lot on her journey through parenthood. The outspoken star has not been shy about sharing most aspects of her life, including the tougher ones. As most fans know, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are the proud parents of daughter Luna and son Miles, and the two kiddos make regular appearances on Teigen's Instagram. During her journey through IVF, Teigen got candid about how much work it took to have her two babies before she detailed a tough loss.
On September 30, 2020, the star shared a gut-wrenching social media post where she sadly announced that her unborn son, Jack, had died at 20 weeks. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she explained to fans. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough." Teigen also acknowledged Jack while thanking fans for the outpouring of support during one of the most challenging times in her life. The model also wrote about the loss in an essay for Medium nearly a month later. In the lengthy post, she explained what transpired during Jack's birth, and thanked fans for sending so many loving messages.
Two years later, the star shared welcomed pregnancy news with fans, and she's been keeping her social media followers updated on her most recent pregnancy.
Chrissy Teigen is over the in-between stage
Chrissy Teigen never shies away from speaking her mind — especially on social media. On August 14, the model shared a photo of her growing baby bump, snapping a selfie-style photo. In the shot, she rocked a high-waisted black skirt, black crop top, and cardigan. The star did not tag her location, but she appeared to be getting all glammed up as a makeup table appeared in the shot.
But, believe it or not, the post was not about fashion. Instead, Teigen commented on another aspect of her appearance — her bump. "The in-between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!!" she pleaded in the post's caption. It didn't take too long for fans to flock to the page's comments section, and many empathized with the star. "Yes-right at the looks like I ate a big burrito stage exacerbated by a really short waist, but at same time so so thankful to be here! You look fabulous as always!" one fan wrote. "I am in this stage too wear i just look like i eat too much," another chimed in.
On August 3, Teigen shared pregnancy news with fans, writing, "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!), we have another on the way." We're sure she'll share plenty more updates along the way.