What We Know About Frankie Valli's Much Younger 4th Wife, Jackie Jacobs
Legendary singer Frankie Valli recently said "I do" again, this time to marketing executive Jackie Jacobs. As Us Weekly reported in June 2023, Valli, who is 89, wed the 60-year-old Jacobs in a Las Vegas ceremony. This union marks Valli's fourth marriage. His first wife was Mary Mandel, per People, whom he got hitched in the late '50s and divorced in 1971. The Four Seasons frontman's next marriage to Mary Ann Hannigan lasted nearly a decade before their 1982 divorce. Following this split, Valli and Randy Clohessy tied the knot, but they went their separate ways after two decades as spouses.
As Valli and Jacobs celebrated their nuptials, Valli opened up to People about his joy. "It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life," Valli said. Additionally, Jacobs detailed how she and the iconic vocalist first encountered each other at a dinner among friends back in 2007, and their romance began eight years after. "We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015, and we've been together ever since," Jacobs said. Jacobs is an accomplished professional who has publicly shown support for her famous husband.
Jackie Jacobs was previously a CBS senior director of marketing
Frankie Valli's wife, Jackie Jacobs, has worked as a marketing executive for a major broadcasting network. Per her LinkedIn page, Jacobs began serving as a senior director of marketing for CBS in 1998. Prior to this, she attended University of Maryland College Park, where she earned a bachelor's degree in radio, television and film. According to People, Jacobs is no longer filling this role at CBS, as the news site noted that she is a "former CBS marketing executive." The outlet then wrote that Maryland is not only where Jacobs went to college; it's also her home state.
In 2019, Jacobs praised Valli when she and the "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" singer attended the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere and were interviewed by FabTV. "His shows are so fantastic," Jacobs said of Valli's performances. She added, "He did a show a few weeks ago at the Saban Theatre, and there are people who've said — and I believe it — it may have been one of the best shows he's ever done in his life... It was incredible." Jacobs has been by Valli's side for other special occasions in his career and personal life.
Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs have many memories together
Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs are a loyal couple. Several times, Valli has taken to social media to document events in his life for which Jacobs has been present. For example, Jacobs and Valli posed for a photo to commemorate a street in Newark, New Jersey, being named "Frankie Valli Way" in 2023, which was posted on Valli's official Instagram account in May.
Valli also showed a picture of himself and Jacobs spending time with another industry legend via social media in 2022. The image was captioned with the message, "Jackie Jacobs, Frankie Valli, Joe Pesci and Rachelle Escalera backstage in Thousand Oaks!" Again through Instagram, in 2019 Valli and Jacobs were seen in a throwback image when they were "checking out Jersey Boys on Broadway!" "Jersey Boys" is the acclaimed musical and 2014 movie exploring the journey of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
In addition, Valli and Jacobs honor important moments with loved ones. "Looking back on a wonderful Thanksgiving with the family as we move into the holidays!" Valli wrote via Instagram alongside a family photo in December 2019. He and Jacobs sat side by side in this picture. The latest post on Valli's Instagram page is a sweet image from his and Jacob's wedding in which the pair is all smiles.