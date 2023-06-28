What We Know About Frankie Valli's Much Younger 4th Wife, Jackie Jacobs

Legendary singer Frankie Valli recently said "I do" again, this time to marketing executive Jackie Jacobs. As Us Weekly reported in June 2023, Valli, who is 89, wed the 60-year-old Jacobs in a Las Vegas ceremony. This union marks Valli's fourth marriage. His first wife was Mary Mandel, per People, whom he got hitched in the late '50s and divorced in 1971. The Four Seasons frontman's next marriage to Mary Ann Hannigan lasted nearly a decade before their 1982 divorce. Following this split, Valli and Randy Clohessy tied the knot, but they went their separate ways after two decades as spouses.

As Valli and Jacobs celebrated their nuptials, Valli opened up to People about his joy. "It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life," Valli said. Additionally, Jacobs detailed how she and the iconic vocalist first encountered each other at a dinner among friends back in 2007, and their romance began eight years after. "We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015, and we've been together ever since," Jacobs said. Jacobs is an accomplished professional who has publicly shown support for her famous husband.