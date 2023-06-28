Ryan Mallett Isn't The Only Athlete To Tragically Drown In The Last Decade

Former Arkansas star quarterback Ryan Mallett tragically died on June 27 after drowning at a beach in Destin, Florida. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that a person drowned after authorities were alerted that a group of people struggled to make it back to shore that afternoon. Later, once next of kin were contacted, the OCSO confirmed that Mallett was the individual who drowned. Afterward, the White Hall School District, where Mallett coached, shared the news. "It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator," they wrote on their website.

During his playing days, the quarterback started at the University of Michigan before transferring to Arkansas. Following a stellar sophomore year, Mallett had a standout season in 2010 when he was not only voted second-team All-SEC but finished seventh in voting for the Heisman trophy.

Mallett's passing came among a rash of drownings in the Florida Panhandle area over the two weeks leading to his death. This prompted a heated response from Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford who said that people were blatantly ignoring warnings to stay out of the water. "Government and law enforcement can only do so much in these situations. Personal responsibility is the only way to ensure that no one else dies," Ford wrote on Facebook. Sadly, Mallett's death was not an outlier as several high-profile athletes had drowned in recent years.