How Tisha Campbell And Her Ex Duane Martin Landed In Legal Trouble

It's no secret that "Martin" star Tisha Campbell and her former husband Duane Martin went through some tough times together, prior to their divorce — but just what did they do to get in trouble with the law?

When Campbell revealed via Twitter that she and Martin were divorcing back in February 2018, the former couple had been together for well over 20 years. At the time, a source close to the couple told People that their financial woes had likely played a role in their split — and, as the proceedings went on, that certainly seemed to be so. However, this wasn't merely a case of a couple falling on hard times. Far from it, early on in the divorce, the former lovebirds were forced to look back into an allegation leveled against them back in 2016. During their bankruptcy filing, they were accused of hiding assets from the authorities.

Per The Blast, in response, Martin acknowledged that much of the confusion came down to his own accounting mistakes and that things had only become harder to keep track of, post-split. Initially, Campbell backed that up. However, in June 2018, she switched gears. As TMZ revealed at the time, Campbell accused her ex of hiding the money not only from the authorities but her as well — and of doing so willingly.

Obviously, there's a ton to unpack — but what more do we know about the bankruptcy filing that started it all, and would continue to affect them for years?