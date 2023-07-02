Details About Rihanna And Rob Kardashian's Short-Lived Fling

Rob Kardashian almost made a love connection with Rihanna.

In December 2020, an insider spoke to Entertainment Tonight and shut down any speculation that Kardashian was scouting for a new girlfriend. While Kardashian "would love to find a great woman to date, he's just focused on being a good dad, hanging out with loved ones, and keeping things private." The insider continued, "Rob is hands on when it comes to being a dad and prioritizing [6-year-old daughter] Dream."

However, Kardashian was definitely invested in finding his better half in the past. Rita Ora, Adrienne Bailon, and Blac Chyna are just a few of Kardashian's famous exes. And while he hasn't dated Ora and Bailon for several eons now, his relationship with Blac Chyna played out more recently. Fortunately, after years of feuding, the parents are over the drama. When appearing on "Sway In The Morning," Blac Chyna spoke about her relationship with Kardashian and Tyga (the father of her oldest child). "We are getting older, and I am just grateful for my kids," the socialite said. "So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. There's more to Kardashian's dating history, however. Years before the Arthur George founder became a father, he briefly dated Rihanna. Yes, that Rihanna.