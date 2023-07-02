What We Know About The Night Agent Star Gabriel Basso's Private Life

Gabriel Basso started his career as a child actor, appearing in TV and film roles like "The Big C" and "Super 8." Yet, instead of transforming from a teen to a grown-up on screen and in the public eye, like Christian Bale or Leonardo DiCaprio, Basso seemingly vanished from Hollywood. Fortunately, Basso made his triumphant return as government agent Peter Sutherland in the Netflix series "The Night Agent."

After debuting at the top spot for the streaming network, the show went on to break into the top ten list of the most viewed series ever on Netflix within a month of release. With this success featuring Basso as the lead, Netflix quickly announced a second season, even if the source material — a novel by Matthew Quirk — ended after only one book. "Due to the response of the show, the level that everyone enjoyed it and how many hours people sunk in, I feel really responsible and obligated to make Season 2 a step up from Season 1," Basso told USA Today.

More than just hooking fans in with an exciting plot and a seriously impressive glow-up from his child star days, there seems to be nothing this man can't do. With a wide variety of talents extending beyond his dramatic acting skills, Basso leads a fascinating life outside of filming. Still, the actor tries to stay grounded and admitted, "I don't tend to seek approbation or attention in my life." Here's everything you need to know about Gabriel Basso's private life.