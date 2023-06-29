Sheriff's Comments On Ryan Mallett's Death Raise Even More Questions About The Tragedy

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died at the age of 35 after he tragically drowned at a Florida beach, per CNN. Authorities were called to Destin, Florida after it was reported that several people were having trouble returning to the shoreline. One of these individuals who struggled to make it to shore was Mallett. The former New England Patriots player had gone underwater, and when he was pulled from the ocean, he was reportedly not breathing. Mallett was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Many mourned Mallett's death as he was widely known in the football community. He was drafted to play for the New England Patriots in 2011 and played alongside Tom Brady until 2013, per the NFL. He later joined the Houston Texans and ultimately ended his football career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. His career was marked with incredible feats as he played in 21 games with "1,835 passing yards, nine touchdown passes, and 10 interceptions."

Mallett's death was incredibly sudden and he will forever be remembered for his career and the lives he touched, but there are also many questions. A county sheriff is now revealing more information on the football star's death, and it has only continued to cause confusion.