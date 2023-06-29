Sheriff's Comments On Ryan Mallett's Death Raise Even More Questions About The Tragedy
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died at the age of 35 after he tragically drowned at a Florida beach, per CNN. Authorities were called to Destin, Florida after it was reported that several people were having trouble returning to the shoreline. One of these individuals who struggled to make it to shore was Mallett. The former New England Patriots player had gone underwater, and when he was pulled from the ocean, he was reportedly not breathing. Mallett was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Many mourned Mallett's death as he was widely known in the football community. He was drafted to play for the New England Patriots in 2011 and played alongside Tom Brady until 2013, per the NFL. He later joined the Houston Texans and ultimately ended his football career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. His career was marked with incredible feats as he played in 21 games with "1,835 passing yards, nine touchdown passes, and 10 interceptions."
Mallett's death was incredibly sudden and he will forever be remembered for his career and the lives he touched, but there are also many questions. A county sheriff is now revealing more information on the football star's death, and it has only continued to cause confusion.
Riptides had no impact on Ryan Mallett's death
Lately, riptides have become a big problem in the Gulf Coast. According to CNN, eleven people have died due to rip currents in just two weeks in various areas along the Gulf Coast, including Fort Morgan, Alabama, and Panama City Beach, Florida. Although rip currents won't pull you under the water, they will pull you away from the shore. So, when news broke of Ryan Mallett's tragic drowning in Florida, many considered that riptides could have played a part in his death.
However, authorities have revealed that there was "no indication" that riptides in the Destin area affected the former quarterback's drowning, per TMZ. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden shared, "We were under a yellow flag, which is a 'just swim with caution.' It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or currents." Sheriff Aden later confirmed that the conditions didn't have anything to do with the football star's death as he wrote in a statement, "There were no indications of any 'riptides.'" Many have been confused with the recent information provided by authorities, because it seems as though Mallett should have been able to recover in the absence of treacherous waters.
Tributes poured in for Ryan Mallett
Ryan Mallett's sudden death was felt among many as tributes poured in for the former NFL quarterback. New England Patriots coach, Bill Belichick, shared a brief statement after discovering the news. He said, "I am extremely saddened by Ryan's tragic passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched." During his time with the Patriots, Mallett not only got close with Belichick but also Tom Brady, who he would substitute for. According to Sports Illustrated, Brady posted a photo of the two on his Instagram Story. The quarterback wrote, "We lost a great man. Thank you for everything Ryan. Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight." It was evident that Mallett made an impact on the team even though he was there for a short amount of time.
It wasn't just those in football who honored the late quarterback, as his ex-wife, Tiffany Seeley, shared a tribute to her former husband. According to the New York Post, Mallett and Seeley were married for four months in 2020, and although they went their separate ways, the quarterback held a special place in Seeley's heart. Seeley shared a throwback photo of the two on her Instagram story with the caption, "Just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out. My heart breaks for everyone." From football to those closest to him, Mallett made an impact on those around him.
Ryan Mallett took his love for football off the field
Ryan Mallett didn't give up on football after he finished his professional career in 2017. Instead, the former NFL quarterback decided to give back to the Arkansas community after he became head coach for White Hall High School in 2022, per ESPN. Mallett told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette (via ESPN), "I always knew I was going to coach. It's just natural for me. I understand it. I get how everything works, and then I just love football. You get to teach kids the right way at a young age, and that's something I really enjoy." In addition to coaching the football team, Mallett also taught PE and health at the high school, per White Hall High School. The former NFL quarterback was even set to coach the 2023 fall season at the high school before his sudden death.
After the news broke, the high school's website shared a sweet post honoring Mallett. They said, "It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."