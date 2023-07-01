What The Cast Of Riverdale Is Doing Today
From serial killers to witchcraft to time travel, "Riverdale" fans have spent seven seasons witnessing all the chaos that's found itself spreading across the small fictional town.
Today, the residents of Riverdale have been sent back in time as Tabitha Tate searches for a way to stop Percival Pickens once and for all — and she has a very limited amount of time to do it. The CW series has reached its final season with only a few episodes left leading up to (what we can only expect will be) an epic finale to the comic-book-turned-television series.
For each of the actors, who have spent the last six years working on the series, this bittersweet ending feels like a new beginning. "It feels exciting in a sense that it's the beginning of a new chapter," actress Camila Mendes, who plays the business-savvy Veronica Lodge in the series, explained during an interview with Hunger Magazine. Now that the cast has officially wrapped up filming the final season, we couldn't help but wonder what each of them are up to next.
K.J. Apa (Archie Andrews)
Though filming for the final season of "Riverdale" has come to a close, actor K.J. Apa has still kept himself busy — and he attributes his hustle to his time on The CW series. "This show has seriously shaped me into a person that is fine with no sleep," he said during an interview with NME.
Similarly to the relationship that Archie Andrews and his late father Fred Andrews have had in "Riverdale," Apa will soon be seen in a new role that focuses on a father and son. In his upcoming film "One Fast Move," the young actor will play a dishonorably discharged soldier with dreams of one day racing motorcycles. In order to make this dream a reality, he needs some support – but in order to get it, he must first mend the relationship he has with his father.
Between Apa's time on sets, he's also been busy focusing on his music career. He spent the last three years of his life working with his band The Rumble Fish on a newly-released album called "Pieces." "It represents a wild & reckless period of growth in my life," the actor explained on Instagram. That growth has included a successful seven-season run of "Riverdale," becoming a first-time father, and finding himself as the face of the underwear brand Lacoste. As for his future plans? "I love watching 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and I've told my agents I want to be on that show," Apa told NME.
Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper)
Betty Cooper may have never felt noticed in the city of Riverdale, but the actress who plays her sure has been in high demand. Last year, actress Lili Reinhart landed both a starring role and executive producing credit in her first Netflix film "Look Both Ways," and she's been continuing to look for other similar projects to develop under her production company Small Victory Productions. "It feels like a big accomplishment for me and also encouraging as a young woman, being a producer as well and being taken seriously," she told Variety.
Today, Reinhart has also been named the brand ambassador of Lancel Paris as well as Armani Beauty, which she represents alongside her "Riverdale" co-star Camila Mendes. "I love working with brands that are really passionate about what they do and especially brands that are iconic and have been around for a long time," Reinhart shared in an Instagram video for Lancel Paris. "So I feel very honored to be a part of this legacy."
In addition to her fashion legacy, Reinhart is hoping she'll make a big mark when it comes to her film legacy as well. "I'm incredibly excited for the projects that I've been developing with my production company over the last year and a half that we'll be ready to shoot when "Riverdale" ends," Reinhart teased to Variety.
Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)
Today, "Riverdale" fans will be happy to see Camila Mendes teaming up with her co-star Lili Reinhart as ambassadors of Armani Beauty. In addition to that, Mendes has partnered with the fashion brand Coach and has become the creative director of a skincare company called Loops — something she hesitated about having anything to do with at first. "I had this fear: If I started to explore new paths, would that take away from my acting? Would people not take me seriously as an actor?" She admitted to Who What Wear. "At the end of the day, that is my main passion that I want to prioritize — always."
Luckily, the young actress has three upcoming films already in the works, two in which she has taken up her first producing credits. Her dual roles in the movies "Upgraded" and "Música" will showcase her talent in the world of rom-coms. For Mendes' third film, she'll be seen starring as Pete Davidson's love interest in "American Sole," a story about young adults attempting to pay off their college debts with a bustling business idea (much like Riverdale's own Veronica Lodge).
"I'm really looking forward to this next chapter of my life," Mendes told InStyle. "I know myself more now; I have a clearer sense of what I want for my career, for my personal life. 'Riverdale' taught me so much, and what a blessing to be able to act every day. Not a lot of actors have that privilege."
Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones)
When Cole Sprouse isn't busy on screen, he's been focusing on photography and has shot for Elle, Vogue Portugal, and 10 Magazine. One of his latest campaigns has been directing video slots for Canada Goose, where he spent time away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and traveled the world with a camera crew. "Another wonderful excuse to take a bunch of great people off the grid," Sprouse described on Instagram.
When the actor isn't busy photographing models, he's been busy taking photos of fans. On his second Instagram account, he attempts to capture photographs of people who are trying to secretly get a shot of him. "May the fastest camera win," he writes.
This isn't to say that Sprouse has forgotten about film and television altogether. In between photoshoots, he's been working on three upcoming projects about to hit the big screen. He'll soon be seen starring with Zachary Levi in the film "Undercover," which will showcase a comedic take on a wedding cover band. His role in "Lisa Frankenstein" will give viewers a more modern-day look at recreating a monster. Lastly, he'll be starring in the film adaptation of the best-selling novel "I Wish You All the Best."
"With the finality of ["Riverdale"], I'm going to get a ton of freedom right when I hit 30, which is awesome," Sprouse told Extra. "I've worked since I was 8 months. I feel like now I get to enjoy the fruits of my labor a little bit."
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom)
When it comes to life after living in "Riverdale" for seven seasons, actress Madelaine Petsch has her sights set on a specific genre. "I really would love to do more comedy," she shared on Collider's Ladies Night. "And get to have fun on set sometimes too, and not just crying and running away from monsters and serial killers all the time."
For now, however, the young actress can't help but stray away from darker storylines. Most recently, she has hopped into a role that even requires her to be a bit scarier than Cheryl Blossom (which some "Riverdale" characters may say isn't even possible). Petsch will soon be starring in a remake of "The Strangers," a horror film about a couple who comes face to face with intruders where they're staying. "This was by far the biggest challenge of my career to date," the young actress admitted on Instagram.
When Petsch isn't busy on the big screen, she's been partnering with and promoting various fashion and beauty brands – becoming the first celebrity ambassador for Bamboo Underwear, modeling for Givenchy and Disney's clothing mash-up, and bringing attention to sustainability and animal cruelty by partnering with the vegan hair company Maria Nila and Ipsy. "My goal for this collab is not only to spread light on these products I love and use every day, but also share my values," Petsch shared on behalf of Ipsy.
Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle)
Reggie Mantle has always been serious and focused on bettering himself throughout every season of "Riverdale" that he's been a part of. However, fans will soon be able to see him in a much less serious role as he stars alongside Rebel Wilson in "K-Pop: Lost in America." The upcoming film will tell the story of a Korean pop group on their way to perform in the Big Apple. However, along the way, they become stranded in Texas and must figure out a way to make it out east before their big performance at Madison Square Garden.
Just off the screen, Melton has most recently promoted products for Columbia Sportswear, Calvin Klein cologne, and has made himself a global ambassador for the Special Olympics – an organization near and dear to this Riverdale Bulldog's heart. "My experience in the sports world has taught me invaluable lessons like teamwork, camaraderie, and respect," the actor said in a statement. "I want to engage my fans and sports enthusiasts alike as I put my game plan in motion."
As for his future game plan, Melton can't wait to see where his acting career takes him next. After all, that's what drew him into show business in the first place. "In a way, it felt like hitting a refresh button. Like, 'What character am I going to be here?'" He explained of his craft to Variety.
Casey Cott (Kevin Keller)
Once a Riverdale Bulldog, always a Riverdale Bulldog — and today, actor Casey Cott can't seem to stay away from stories about sports. In fact, both of his upcoming films are all about them.
In "Black Spartans," Cott will soon be seen playing a character from the 1960s who is experiencing firsthand the social changes to the Michigan State Spartans football team. In his second upcoming film "The Mascot," Cott will be seen playing a football star who just lost his spot on the team. In order to keep himself on the field, he becomes the team's mascot. "[Filmmaker] Matt [Perkins] graciously flew up to Vancouver where we film 'Riverdale' and kind of pitched me the role, and while I was up there, we had a few meetings about it," the actor explained to The A.V. Club, adding, "The way it's written, first off, it's hysterical, but it's such a great story, kind of a coming-of-age story."
Coming-of-age stories seem to be what draws Cott in, and he'll soon be experiencing his own off screen. Fans watched his character Kevin Keller fight hard to gain guardianship of baby Anthony in Season 6 of "Riverdale," and Cott will now be able to hold a baby of his own in his arms. In April 2023, actor Casey Cott announced on Instagram that his wife is pregnant – something that they had been hoping would happen for a while. "There is nothing better than seeing that word pop up on the screen after taking a test!" The actor told his Instagram followers.
Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz)
Since wrapping up on "Riverdale," actress Vanessa Morgan has swapped in her leather Southside Serpent jacket for swimwear. Her latest project has been a partnership with the brand Cupshe, designing a line of swimsuits that was inspired by her 2-year-old son, River. "I absolutely love wearing outfits with him that match, and it's kind of hard to find that, especially being a boy mom," the actress shared during an interview with Culturess. "There's a lot of stuff for mommy and matching with girls and not as much with boys, and we love to swim."
From there, the River Collection from Cupshe was born. Throughout filming for Season 7 of "Riverdale," Morgan spent time flying back and forth from set in order to make her swimwear line possible. When it was finally released in May 2023, Morgan's "Riverdale" co-stars even came out to support her at the line's official launch party.
The actress did it all while balancing being a toddler mom. In many instances, her son River spent time with her on the set of The CW series between takes. "Getting to share Riverdale, one of the biggest journeys of my life, with my son, brings tears to my eyes," Morgan wrote of the experience on Instagram. "I'll cherish these memories forever."
Erinn Westbrook (Tabitha Tate)
Though Erinn Westbrook didn't find herself in "Riverdale" until Season 5, her character Tabitha Tate has since become a significant part of the comic-book-turned-television universe. After all, the current fate of the characters' futures is all in her hands. No pressure or anything.
When the actress was initially offered the role of Tabitha Tate in 2020, the COVID-19 lockdown had her spending more time at home and taking her time to find roles that were right for her. "We were also amid an inspiring resurgence of Black Lives Matter. So, as an African American woman in the midst of serious introspection, I was more focused than ever on the types of characters I wanted to play and the stories I wanted to tell," Westbrook explained during an interview with W Magazine. "I was honestly looking for a character like Tabitha Tate."
As of now, the actress has not publicly announced any upcoming projects after wrapping up on "Riverdale." However, judging by her impressive list of past television roles — which include time on "The Resident," "Insatiable," "Glee," and "Awkward." — she's most likely taking the time to choose the perfect new character to portray before jumping into any new series.
Drew Ray Tanner (Fangs Fogarty)
Fans have been watching Fangs Fogarty chase wholeheartedly after his rock 'n' roll dreams this season. "Really warms my heart seeing a character I've lived with for 6 years still goin through changes and finding love and a lil rock n roll," the actor who plays him, Drew Ray Tanner, even told his Instagram followers.
As it turns out, Tanner has been off on his own new adventure since wrapping up on "Riverdale" as well. The world will soon be able to see him in his very first leading role in a feature film. In the upcoming romantic comedy "Boot Camp," he will play a personal trainer whose client begins falling for him throughout their weight loss workouts.
Throughout Tanner's run on "Riverdale," he has become a recognizable face, so booking his first leading role has been a full circle moment for the actor — who began his career back in Vancouver when he was just a teenager. "I was 16, it was winter in Vancouver and 30 of us were packed in a tent outside huddled around 1 heater," he reminisced of his first project on Instagram. "It was a 22 hour day ... and you know what, I loved it."
He is still working long hours even to this day. In addition to his new movie, Tanner has stayed busy using his new platform by partnering and promoting various brands like Patrón Tequila, LensCrafters, and Versace Eyewear.
Shannon Purser (Ethel Muggs)
Ethel Muggs has been through an awful lot over the years. This season, her life has changed even more since her run-in with the mysterious figure she calls "The Milkman." The actress who plays her has also experienced a lot of changes in her own life just off screen.
Since wrapping up on "Riverdale," actress Shannon Purser has put a pause on acting and has entered into the music scene under the name Sister Seer. "I have been interested in making music for a while now, but never thought I could learn how to do it myself," she admitted on Instagram. However, she's since immersed herself in everything there is to learn. Purser has already written and produced a few songs that she has released for fans to listen to online, citing the musician Enya as an inspiration for her own sound.
Just as Ethel Muggs has grown up on screen, Purser has learned a lot about the things she is capable of since her time on "Riverdale." "When I think about all the life I've lived and the ways I've grown as a person and artist in that time, it's overwhelming," the actress wrote on Instagram. "I know there's so much about this show that I will always cherish and miss."
Nicholas Barasch (Julian Blossom)
When it came to finding a '50s version of Julian Blossom, casting directors saw Broadway actor Nicholas Barasch as their new "Riverdale" star for its final season. He had just come off a successful run as the lead of the live musical "The Butcher Boy" and was even recently nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award for his role. "I found out later that the showrunner Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] had seen me in some plays so that certainly helped my chances [on 'Riverdale']," the newcomer shared during an interview with Media Village.
Stepping into the shoes of Julian Blossom — whose untimely death is what started the entire seven-season series in the first place — is the actor's biggest television role to date. "So incredibly grateful to join this magical show in its final season," Barasch wrote on Instagram. "I am working with the most kind, most creative folks on the planet and learning from legends."
After wrapping up on The CW series, Barasch will continue his work on the small screen and can be seen starring in an upcoming short film called "June."
Molly Ringwald (Mary Andrews)
Mary Andrews has always been set on putting her son Archie on the right path – and the legendary actress who plays her has set herself up for even more success after wrapping up on "Riverdale." As of now, Molly Ringwald has three upcoming films and one new television role in the works.
Variety has announced that the actress is joining the cast of "Feud" for Season 2 of the series. In it, she's set to play Johnny Carson's second wife Joanne. Ringwald will also be portraying another real-life character in the upcoming short film "Columbarium," based on the life of late soap opera writer Claire Labine.
In addition to those projects, Ringwald has two feature films that are set to hit big screens soon. "Montauk" will tell the story of a group of friends set out to discover a hidden treasure. Her second film, "Pursued" takes on a much darker angle, depicting the story of a serial killer who takes to social media whenever he claims his latest victim.
Yet, as successful as Ringwald's career has been, spending seven seasons on "Riverdale" will always be memorable for Ringwald, considering she was a big fan of the comic books. "I loved Archie growing up. I was always really interested in, 'Am I more Betty? Am I more Veronica? What am I going to be like when I grow up? Who am I?'" She explained during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Then, it turns out, I'm Archie's mom."
Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper)
After having a starring role in "Twin Peaks," it only makes sense that actress Mädchen Amick would one day end up in Riverdale. However, it took her a while to see the similarities between the two series. "Quite honestly, I didn't even see the comparison when I read the script, or even when I first started filming," she admitted during an interview with Cosmopolitan. "It really wasn't until the critics were starting to talk about the pilot and the similarities that I was like, 'Oh yeah, I guess you're right.'"
This season on "Riverdale," Amick has taken this same vision to the screen while directing the thirteenth episode titled "Chapter One Thirty: The Crucible." "I really love getting in there and working on performance," the actress explained on "Live with Kelly & Mark."
However, after wrapping up on the successful series, Amick has taken a step back from the performing arts and has focused all of her attention on her non-profit Don't MIND Me – which brings attention to the importance of mental health in hopes of ending the stigma attached to it. Amick and her family started up the foundation shortly after her son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "I decided to use my platform to bring our trauma out into the open. Out of the emergency rooms. Out of the support groups," she wrote on their website. "These illnesses don't discriminate. Anyone, anywhere, can be affected and I want to share these experiences in order to help others."
Nathalie Boltt (Penelope Blossom)
After seven seasons on "Riverdale," actress Nathalie Boltt finds it bittersweet to be waving goodbye to her character Penelope Blossom (and to her character's wig named Eloise). "Seven seasons of divine gowns, unthinkable tyranny and good old bad parenting," the actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a tearful video of her last day on set.
Now, the actress has four upcoming films in the works for fans to turn to whenever they want to catch a glimpse of Penelope Blossom. The movie "Alone Together" will take a look back at the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing the importance of the Internet when it came time to socialize with others. "The Vineyard" will tell the story of a family in the wine business who is being haunted by a spiritual being out in their vineyard. The actress can also be seen in the upcoming short film "The Ornament," where she will play an unforgettable mother slash businesswoman. "So stoked to be telling this terrifying, mind blowing truth-based story," Boltt teased on Instagram.
"Riverdale" fans, however, will be most stoked to see her fourth upcoming film "Tiger Mom," where she will reunite with co-star Lochlyn Monro, who plays Hal Cooper in The CW series.
When Boltt hasn't been busy acting, she's been busy partnering with the non-profit organization Canopy Planet, which helps various companies source sustainable materials from non-endangered forests.
Lochlyn Munro (Hal Cooper)
Actor Lochlyn Munro reportedly has eight movies in the works since wrapping up his time as Hal Cooper on The CW series (and fans may notice that a few of them have strong similarities to the Black Hood's storyline).
Munro's upcoming film "Totally Killer" tells the story of a teenager who travels back in time in order to stop a serial killer, while "Dweller" will showcase another group of young girls who are being hunted by someone mysterious out there. His film "Chapel" will explore what it's like waking up from a coma and becoming a suspect for murder. "All the Lost Ones" will follow a family hiding out during a futuristic civil war, and "Valara" will tell the story of what would happen following a worldwide catastrophic event. His role in "A Job Like Any Other" is sure to be a graphic one, following a medic stranded in Antarctica who finds himself forced to perform emergency surgery on himself.
In Munro's film, "Tiger Mom," he will be reuniting with his "Riverdale" co-star Nathalie Boltt (who portrays Penelope Blossom in the series). His role in the upcoming film has yet to be reported, and he's also been teasing fans about an eighth mysterious project he currently has in the works. "Traded in my 'BlackHood' for a 'BlackHat'. Always enjoy shooting movies with a western setting," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself on a ranch. "Looking forward to this one coming out. Keep ya posted....."
Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge)
Though Hiram Lodge was forced out of Riverdale in Season 6, he has since made his return in the seventh season – and the actor who plays him has been busy working on other business endeavors since leaving the small fictional town.
Today, fans can see Mark Consuelos taking over the world of talk shows. He currently stars alongside his wife, Kelly Ripa, each and every morning as co-hosts of "Live with Kelly and Mark." The two of them are also working together on reviving the soap opera that they met on, "All My Children," with an upcoming spin-off series called "Pine Valley."
As for future television roles, Consuelos has his eyes set on becoming more than just the mayor of Riverdale. In his upcoming Max series "The Girls on the Bus," the actor will soon be seen portraying a Hollywood celebrity turned presidential candidate.
When he and his wife Ripa aren't busy working on a television set, they're standing on the sidelines of a soccer field. They've officially become investors in an Italian soccer team called Campobasso – and the couple is still looking for other projects to invest their time and money into. "We have a production company, and we produce various projects, so I feel like I've got my hands in the other aspects enough to keep me occupied and interested," Consuelos told Glitter Magazine. "But right now, acting is probably the one thing that I enjoy the most and feel the most capable of."
Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge)
Perhaps more than any other moment on "Riverdale," actress Marisol Nichols' favorite was when her character finally stood up to her husband Hiram Lodge. "One of the things that was really important for me, if I was going to come back and wrap things up or do some more episodes, was that Hermione stick up for herself," the actress even shared during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
After wrapping up on The CW series, Nichols has continued to use her voice to create change in the world outside of the small town Riverdale. Today, Nichols is still working hard with her organization Slavery Free World, where she actively goes out undercover in order to put an end to sex trafficking.
The actress also hosts The Marisol Nichols Podcast and blogs about all kinds of topics to educate others in areas like parenting, beauty, and health. As far as seeing her again on the screen, Nichols has one upcoming film in the works, a teenage love story starring Jenna Ortega, called "Winter Spring Summer or Fall." Though "Riverdale" has now found itself on a list of Nichols' past acting credits, she still attributes her successful acting career and growing social impact to the television series. "I wanted to use that success to bring goodness to the world," she wrote on her website.