Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her Second Child To The World At 53

Supermodel Naomi Campbell announced the joyous news of the birth of her second child on June 29, and she's sending a message of support to people who become mothers later than traditionally expected.

This baby boy is another addition to the British model's growing family. Campbell welcomed her first daughter in May 2021 and has kept her out of the spotlight, including not even revealing her name. In her maternal cover shoot for the March 2022 British Vogue, she gushed about her newfound motherhood and how she brings her little one around the world with her for her work. "I always knew that one day I would be a mother," she reflected to the fashion magazine. "But it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that."

Campbell was pretty secretive about her last child, divulging to British Vogue that she only told a handful of people about the baby before she actually born. It seems the model is taking the same route with her second baby, who she revealed was born without any prior hinting at another bundle of joy.