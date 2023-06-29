Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her Second Child To The World At 53
Supermodel Naomi Campbell announced the joyous news of the birth of her second child on June 29, and she's sending a message of support to people who become mothers later than traditionally expected.
This baby boy is another addition to the British model's growing family. Campbell welcomed her first daughter in May 2021 and has kept her out of the spotlight, including not even revealing her name. In her maternal cover shoot for the March 2022 British Vogue, she gushed about her newfound motherhood and how she brings her little one around the world with her for her work. "I always knew that one day I would be a mother," she reflected to the fashion magazine. "But it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that."
Campbell was pretty secretive about her last child, divulging to British Vogue that she only told a handful of people about the baby before she actually born. It seems the model is taking the same route with her second baby, who she revealed was born without any prior hinting at another bundle of joy.
Naomi Campell assures 'it's never too late' to be a mom
Naomi Campbell shared the first glimpse of her second child — a baby boy this time — to her social media on June 29. The Instagram post features presumably Campbell holding the precious bundle of white fabric — with the famous Dolce & Gabbana label imprinted on the swaddle — with the baby's face purposefully hidden from the camera. In her announcement, the model specifically shouted out mothers who are older in age, like herself at age 53.
"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God," she wrote in the caption. "It's never too late to become a mother."
The comments of the post were flooded with congratulations from Campbell's eclectic Rolodex of celebrity friends, including fashion designer Donatella Versace, singer Kelly Rowland, "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Zoe Saldana, and even Bravo executive Andy Cohen. "And then there were TWO! A boyfriend for Lucy," Cohen joked, referencing his own child he welcomed in 2019. "I'm so happy for you!"