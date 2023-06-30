RHONY: What Happened To Luann De Lesseps' Son, Noel?

Anyone who remembers the early days of "The Real Housewives of New York" will remember the breakdancing son of cast member Luann de Lesseps, Noel de Lesseps.

The countess and her ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, had two children together, daughter Victoria de Lesseps and Noel, who are technically French aristocrats due to their father's relation to a 19th-century French diplomat. Audiences first met the family all the way back in Season 1 of "RHONY" in 2008, notably featuring the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer wrangling a young Noel and his pet bird to bring to their Hamptons home. As he grew up, Noel appeared in episodes sporadically throughout his mother's 13-season run on the Bravo series. Fans may remember when Noel popped up at socialite Tinsley Mortimer's Season 9 party in 2017, where he was awkwardly mistaken as cast mate Ramona Singer's arm candy.

We've watched the countess pursue her cabaret dreams, and it turns out that her son has a similar passion for the arts.