The Disturbing Colleen Ballinger Controversy Fully Explained

Long before Instagram and TikTok influencers became a thing, there were the YouTube stars of the early 2010s. One such person was Colleen Ballinger, who gained popularity for her internet alter ego Miranda Sings, an eccentric yet endearing character who sings and dances badly — and is largely unaware. Among her social media accounts, Ballinger boasts an cult-like following with millions of fans. Years into her success as a YouTube star, Ballinger decided it was time to take Miranda Sings to the big stage. And so, in 2016, she collaborated with Netflix to create "Haters Back Off," a two-season comedy show chronicling Sings' bizarre family life. "On YouTube, I've stayed very limited with what I've been willing to share, so it's been very surface-level with Miranda. And now I can show a vulnerable side of Miranda, who is very real for me," she told Elle of her decision to create a show based on the character.

Though success could be traced back to a number of things, Ballinger believes she owes it all to her fans, whom she also credits for inspiration. "I am constantly on my social media accounts reading what the fans want to see me do next. My viewers are my bosses, so if they aren't happy, I'm out of a job. I always try to make videos that they want to see," she revealed in a 2014 interview with Made in Shoreditch.

But, while her fans might have made her, they could also be the ones who break her, as many are calling out Ballinger's alleged behavior.