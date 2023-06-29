Ian Somerhalder And Nikki Reed Awash With Love As They Welcome Second Child Via Home Water Birth

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed just welcomed their second little bundle of joy! Married since 2015, the gorgeous couple cultivated a minimalistic aesthetic for their big day. "We wanted a Louisiana backyard-barbecue feel, with food stations and a dance floor for our closest friends and family," the couple told Brides (via Page Six). "It really was all about the food, the dancing and the love." Two years later, the couple had their first child. According to E! News, their baby girl, who they named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, was born on July 25, 2017.

Despite the couple's successful careers, they spend plenty of quality time with their child. "One thing that being a parent has really taught me to do is learn that there's nothing more important than spending time with your child," Reed shared with Hollywood Life in 2019. "Nothing is more important than giving them some form of yourself. So, everything else can actually wait and everyone's going to be okay," Reed added. In January, Somerhalder and Reed shared some exciting family news when they revealed Reed was pregnant with their second child! Using Instagram, she wrote, "2023 celebrating life ... Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift."

Now, their new baby has finally arrived, and the couple is soaking up the love!