Ian Somerhalder And Nikki Reed Awash With Love As They Welcome Second Child Via Home Water Birth
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed just welcomed their second little bundle of joy! Married since 2015, the gorgeous couple cultivated a minimalistic aesthetic for their big day. "We wanted a Louisiana backyard-barbecue feel, with food stations and a dance floor for our closest friends and family," the couple told Brides (via Page Six). "It really was all about the food, the dancing and the love." Two years later, the couple had their first child. According to E! News, their baby girl, who they named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, was born on July 25, 2017.
Despite the couple's successful careers, they spend plenty of quality time with their child. "One thing that being a parent has really taught me to do is learn that there's nothing more important than spending time with your child," Reed shared with Hollywood Life in 2019. "Nothing is more important than giving them some form of yourself. So, everything else can actually wait and everyone's going to be okay," Reed added. In January, Somerhalder and Reed shared some exciting family news when they revealed Reed was pregnant with their second child! Using Instagram, she wrote, "2023 celebrating life ... Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift."
Now, their new baby has finally arrived, and the couple is soaking up the love!
Nikki Reed had a home water birth
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are now parents to a little girl and a little boy. On June 29, Reed announced she recently gave birth to her and Somerhalder's son. And it sounds like her delivery was a beautiful, peaceful experience. "A few weeks ago we welcomed our son on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life," Reed posted to her Instagram Stories (via People). "Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant, my heart doubled in size," continued the mom-of-two.
Reed also reinforced her low tolerance for social media hate. "As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world," Reed said. "I wanted to share first so I can say thank you in advance for honoring those boundaries and for sending positivity, kindness and LOVE." Reed also shared a cropped photo of their newborn lying on her chest as she smiled. Somerhalder hasn't added to the couple's public announcement. And though their birth announcement hasn't made it to either parents' Instagram grid, fans are still celebrating! "Aww Congrats," tweeted one fan. "So so happy for them," wrote another.