The Heartbreaking Story Of Rachel Hollis' Ex-Husband Dave's Death

Lifestyle influencer Rachel Hollis is no stranger to making headlines — and not always for the right reasons. In 2021, Rachel sparked outrage after posting a TikTok video where she referred to her housekeeper as the one "who cleans the toilet." With many fans accusing her of being classist and privileged, Rachel owned her faults and issued an apology. "I know I have disappointed so many people, myself included, and I take full accountability," she wrote on Instagram. Additionally, the famous influencer has also been repeatedly called out for failing to attribute quotes shared on her social media.

Beyond her controversies, however, Rachel also gained notoriety for her marriage to Dave Hollis, whom she wed in 2004, per Us Weekly. Dave, a former Disney executive who headed the distribution department, quit his job in 2018 to join Rachel in creating a lifestyle empire. Together, Rachel and Dave ran their lifestyle company called The Hollis Co. and hosted "Rise Together," a podcast offering relationship advice to single and married people. It therefore came as a shock to many of their followers when, in 2020, Dave and Rachel revealed they were getting a divorce. "Dave and I have made the incredibly difficult decision to end our marriage," the "Girl, Wash Your Face," author announced on Instagram.

But while the divorce was undoubtedly difficult for the couple, Rachel has had to deal with an even more devastating incident — Dave's sudden death.