The Heartbreaking Story Of Rachel Hollis' Ex-Husband Dave's Death
Lifestyle influencer Rachel Hollis is no stranger to making headlines — and not always for the right reasons. In 2021, Rachel sparked outrage after posting a TikTok video where she referred to her housekeeper as the one "who cleans the toilet." With many fans accusing her of being classist and privileged, Rachel owned her faults and issued an apology. "I know I have disappointed so many people, myself included, and I take full accountability," she wrote on Instagram. Additionally, the famous influencer has also been repeatedly called out for failing to attribute quotes shared on her social media.
Beyond her controversies, however, Rachel also gained notoriety for her marriage to Dave Hollis, whom she wed in 2004, per Us Weekly. Dave, a former Disney executive who headed the distribution department, quit his job in 2018 to join Rachel in creating a lifestyle empire. Together, Rachel and Dave ran their lifestyle company called The Hollis Co. and hosted "Rise Together," a podcast offering relationship advice to single and married people. It therefore came as a shock to many of their followers when, in 2020, Dave and Rachel revealed they were getting a divorce. "Dave and I have made the incredibly difficult decision to end our marriage," the "Girl, Wash Your Face," author announced on Instagram.
But while the divorce was undoubtedly difficult for the couple, Rachel has had to deal with an even more devastating incident — Dave's sudden death.
Dave Hollis died from an accidental overdose
On February 12, 2023, Dave Hollis was found dead at his Dripping Springs home in Austin, Texas. He was 47. "We are devastated. I have no words and my heart is too broken. Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable," his ex-wife, Rachel Hollis, wrote on Instagram. While a cause of death was not given at the time, Dave's family revealed he had an existing medical condition. "Though the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, his family confirms he had been hospitalized recently for some heart issues," they said in a statement, according to Today.
Two months after his tragic passing, Dave's death was ruled an accidental overdose, with an autopsy confirming he suffered "toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl." Additionally, the former Disney executive is said to have suffered from high blood pressure, and a prior cardiovascular disease was listed as a contributing cause of death, per Entertainment Tonight. "Mr. Hollis's underlying natural disease of the heart would have predisposed it to developing an abnormal rhythm, particularly in the presence of a stimulant drug such as cocaine," the report added.
At the time of his death, Dave was in a relationship with expert fitness trainer Heidi Powell. "I love you forever and always, David Marshall Hollis... I will spend my life counting down the days until our souls can rejoice and connect once again," Powell penned in a heartbreaking tribute.
Rachel Hollis described her ex husband's death as 'awful'
In the wake of her ex-husband's death, Rachel Hollis struggled to come to terms with the loss. "His death is traumatic and awful and just, it's just devastating," she admitted during a March 2023 episode of her eponymous show "The Rachel Hollis Podcast". But even harder for the self-help coach was how sudden Dave's death was. "I just can't believe he's gone. I had seen him the day before at our son's baseball game. Just talked to him normal, didn't think anything weird," she recounted.
As for her the pair's four kids, Rachel revealed she's doing her best to help them through their grief. "My way of helping them through this is, whatever you are feeling is fair and allowed and real to you. You are allowed to feel those feelings," she said on the podcast. Rachel also revealed that her family would be undergoing therapy to help cope with their grief and emotions.
Outside of her grief, however, Rachel also had to come to terms with her role as sole executor and trustee of Dave's estate. "I don't even have words for how intense it is to try and help process someone's estate stuff," she explained in a May 2023 episode of her podcast. "I never thought about this in my life. Like, what happens when someone passes away?"