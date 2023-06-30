Who Is Hugo On Claim To Fame?

"Claim to Fame" contestant Hugo may have some American nobility in his blood, but will he be able to keep his identity hidden from his co-stars? Now in Season 2, the non-famous relatives of celebs compete for a $100,000 prize while trying to best each other at a game of who's who. The series, hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas (the non-Jonas Brothers brother), is packed with drama and histrionics as the contestants vie to be crowned the winner. The show's second season captured viewers' attention with its very first episode, as one participant had a few choice words before leaving the show.

Carly Reeves' game was over when Hugo guessed she was related to Tom Hanks. Reeves had to pack her stuff and go, and put up a stink while doing it. "This was such a satisfying elimination & it's my favorite Reality TV moment of the year! Her begging for more camera time & air time was so insane!" one viewer tweeted. What gave her identity away? "Forrest Gump" and his "freaking" iconic park bench. Reeves ranted and screamed, "I didn't even get to do any challenges!" as she prepared to exit the show.

Reeves told Entertainment Weekly, "People know that bench, and then you've got the ping-pong paddle right below it. It was just too obvious." While Reeves may feel that the clue was a bit obvious, it was Hugo who figured her out. So, who is he and what's his claim to fame?