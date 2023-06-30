Who Is Hugo On Claim To Fame?
"Claim to Fame" contestant Hugo may have some American nobility in his blood, but will he be able to keep his identity hidden from his co-stars? Now in Season 2, the non-famous relatives of celebs compete for a $100,000 prize while trying to best each other at a game of who's who. The series, hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas (the non-Jonas Brothers brother), is packed with drama and histrionics as the contestants vie to be crowned the winner. The show's second season captured viewers' attention with its very first episode, as one participant had a few choice words before leaving the show.
Carly Reeves' game was over when Hugo guessed she was related to Tom Hanks. Reeves had to pack her stuff and go, and put up a stink while doing it. "This was such a satisfying elimination & it's my favorite Reality TV moment of the year! Her begging for more camera time & air time was so insane!" one viewer tweeted. What gave her identity away? "Forrest Gump" and his "freaking" iconic park bench. Reeves ranted and screamed, "I didn't even get to do any challenges!" as she prepared to exit the show.
Reeves told Entertainment Weekly, "People know that bench, and then you've got the ping-pong paddle right below it. It was just too obvious." While Reeves may feel that the clue was a bit obvious, it was Hugo who figured her out. So, who is he and what's his claim to fame?
Hugo may be President Jimmy Carter's grandson
"Claim to Fame" is a mashup between "Big Brother" and "Who Am I?" Twelve contestants live in a house while trying to figure out who's related to which famous celeb. Winners of the weekly challenge gain immunity, while the two bottom-ranked competitors compete in a "Guess-off." In the premiere episode, low-ranking Hugo correctly guessed that Carly Reeves was related to Tom Hanks. However, Hugo's identity still remains a mystery.
During "Two Truths and a Lie," Hugo told his fellow contestants that his famous relative is his Nobel prize-winning grandfather, a well-known athlete. The 23-year-old seemed to be planting red herrings by lifting heavy weights around the house they share and making it seem as if he could be an athlete himself. But his plan backfired, and he, together with JR, was voted as the week's loser. Luckily for Hugo, he then correctly guessed who Carly Reeves' celeb relative is.
"Claim To Fame" fans seem to be divided about Hugo's family ties. A fan tweeted, "I want to record my official guess for Hugo's relative. Henry Kissinger." Another wrote, "Hugo's giving me some Dave Foley vibes," while someone else thought he could even be Terrence Howard's son. Many have also guessed that Hugo could be Jimmy Carter's grandson. And we believe they may be right. Not only is the former president a Nobel Prize winner, but Hugo slipped that, at one point, his grandfather was "the most powerful man in the world."
Hugo Wentzel is Amy Carter and James Jim Wentzel's only son
While some "Claim to Fame" participants may hide their identity for a while longer, it seems as if Hugo's secret may be out of the bag. The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, the photos. Hugo looks strikingly similar to the grandson of a former politician, and it seems as if his cover may be blown. If it is the same young man, Hugo James Wentzel is the only son of Amy Lynn Carter, the youngest daughter of ex-POTUS Jimmy Carter. Amy and Jim Wentzel tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed Hugo to their family in 1999. The couple later divorced, with Amy remarrying and adding stepson Errol Carter Kelly to the fold. From his dad's side, Hugo has a stepsister, Mia Wentzel.
The former president seemed to dote on his grandkids and took Hugo and his older cousin Jeremy to a climate change awareness picnic in Istanbul in 2009. At the event, Jimmy spoke about climate change and warned, per The Elders, "I urge all Americans to think carefully about the fact that our own young people face a harsh and perilous future if nothing is done to stop climate change." Fourteen years later, Hugo is tackling his own issues head-on. While his challenge may not be on a global scale, he could stand to win a considerable amount of cash. And, for now, keeping his identity a secret is key.