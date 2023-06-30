MrBeast's Impressive Weight Loss Gets A Schwarzenegger Thumbs Up

YouTube giant Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson continues to challenge himself to new heights. He is a well-known philanthropist and unique content creator with well over 163 million followers on YouTube alone. In June, Donaldson broke his own record of the most-watched non-music YouTube video within a 24-hour period. MrBeast's "$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht" clip garnered an eye-watering 47 million views within one day. Named as one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2023, the content creator has set himself a new goal, this time on a personal level. Donaldson has embarked on a weight loss journey and is sharing it with his millions of followers.

On June 29, MrBeast shared some pics of the progress he has made on his weight loss journey. A day later, the social media star to Twitter, posting, "50 million people saw me in my underwear yesterday.. why do I have this much power?" followed by a face with tears of joy emoji. That's some serious clout. Or as another tweet read, "50 million people saw you take accountability and action. That's pretty damn inspiring."

And among those who saw and reacted to Donaldson's viral post was The Governator himself.