MrBeast's Impressive Weight Loss Gets A Schwarzenegger Thumbs Up
YouTube giant Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson continues to challenge himself to new heights. He is a well-known philanthropist and unique content creator with well over 163 million followers on YouTube alone. In June, Donaldson broke his own record of the most-watched non-music YouTube video within a 24-hour period. MrBeast's "$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht" clip garnered an eye-watering 47 million views within one day. Named as one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2023, the content creator has set himself a new goal, this time on a personal level. Donaldson has embarked on a weight loss journey and is sharing it with his millions of followers.
On June 29, MrBeast shared some pics of the progress he has made on his weight loss journey. A day later, the social media star to Twitter, posting, "50 million people saw me in my underwear yesterday.. why do I have this much power?" followed by a face with tears of joy emoji. That's some serious clout. Or as another tweet read, "50 million people saw you take accountability and action. That's pretty damn inspiring."
And among those who saw and reacted to Donaldson's viral post was The Governator himself.
Arnold Schwarzenegger invites MrBeast for workout session
Arnold Schwarzenegger popped up on MrBeast's social media feed after the content creator posted before and after photos of his weight loss. MrBeast captioned his pics, "Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I'm happy with my progress so far." It wasn't long before the Austrian Oak reached out to him. Schwarzenegger praised MrBeast's efforts, tweeting, "Wow — fantastic work. Keep pumping and inspiring people! Let me know if you're in LA and want to get a lift in."
Schwarzenegger's comment sparked a friendly conversation between the two, with Donaldson replying, "Yoooo, that'd be awesome." It seems the influencer wants to jump at the opportunity to work out with the legendary actor and former athlete. Schwarzenegger then confirmed their gym date, saying, "Now our fans are demanding it. I can't wait."
Schwarzenegger knows what body transformation entails. The former governor of California once held the title of Mr. Universe and was a prolific bodybuilder, who paid his dues at the gym like clockwork. However, his workout routine and dietary habits have changed from when he was a young bodybuilder. In 2019, he told Men's Health that his diet is greener now, and that he stays away from animal protein. He said, "After my heart surgery, I was advised not to train heavy. Not go go three reps, heaviest weight, and all that stuff. So now I do lighter weights and more reps."
MrBeast has longterm health goals
Not all MrBeast's wins have been documented on his YouTube channel. Jimmy Donaldson has been on a transformation stint for the last ten months. In June, he shared on Twitter some details about his weight loss journey. "I've been lifting religiously for 10 months (with trainer, 12k steps a day, good sleep, good diet) and I've gone from obese to just lean. I have a new found [sic] respect for jacked people, this takes forever lol," he wrote. It seems as if Donaldson has taken a considerate, moderate approach with his health goals, and is not expecting overnight results.
The influencer later added some impressive stats about how his physique has changed. Donaldson removed speculation by providing fans with facts. On June 11, he tweeted, "Was 40%+ body fat and now I'm sub 20% body fat. Give me 6 more months and I should be able to share some sick before and after pics." Eighteen days later, he posted his first transformation photos (the ones that went viral, shown above), but it seems as if fans may be able to expect more pics in the future. After all, he also shared on Instagram that he wants to continue his body transformation exercise.
He added, "Also if I'm not actually jacked out of my mind in a year it's 100% [bodybuilder and influencer Paraskevas Kaltsas'] fault. I just do what he says." If these initial pics have already racked up more than 50 million views, imagine the kind of frenzy his "jacked out" photos will spark!
MrBeast surrounds himself with people with similar life goals
Jimmy Donaldson, YouTube's "MrBeast," has a net worth of $100 million, goals to become "yoked," and a loving relationship. In a podcast interview with Lex Fridman, he shared that he surrounds himself with select people. One of them is his girlfriend, Thea Booysen. He told Fridman, "Love just makes me a better person ... Surround yourself with that one special person that really makes you a better person." And nobody's going to argue whether Donaldson has made other people's lives better. The philanthropist paid for 1,000 eye surgeries for people that needed them. Talk about generous!
In that interview, he also mentioned that the similar-minded people with whom he's surrounded himself have helped him to achieve some of his goals. He revealed how his dietary and exercise regimen have been impacted by his social circle. He shared, "I've started weightlifting more and one thing that's helped is having jacked people around me, 'cause they naturally just eat healthier ... It's just like easier for me to just piggyback and be like, 'Oh, can you just order me whatever you're getting?' And they're like, 'Oh, I gotta go to the gym.' And I'll be like, 'Oh s***, I'll just join you,' you know? And it's just cheat codes ... Just surround yourself with people that you want to be, and it makes life 70% easier in my opinion," he shared.
Now, MrBeast's piggybacking approach is paying dividends, and he's stripping down to his underwear to show off his success.