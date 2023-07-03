A Look At Kaia Gerber's Dating History

As one of the most in-demand models of the moment, it's only fitting that Kaia Gerber's dating history reads like a who's-who of Hollywood. Currently, Kaia is in her early 20s, but she's been a fixture on the modeling scene since she was 13. The daughter of international model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, Kaia made her big debut at New York Fashion Week at just 16, and she's only gone on to new heights since then. As her career has taken off, so has her dating life — but due to her youth, Kaia has found herself with romantic partners beyond her maturity level. "I got put in situations where one day I'd wake up and be like, 'How did I get here?' I have no idea what I'm doing, and I need help," the star told Vogue in 2021. At the time she graced NYFW, she "had kissed, like, only one person. I had never had a high school sweetheart or anything," Kaia added.

However, since Kaia began dating more seriously, she's learned a lot more about herself. For example, the supermodel discovered how codependency and independence are not mutually exclusive. "Even if you're not technically codependent, just not allowing your happiness to rely on someone else's I think is a huge thing," Kaia said in an April 2020 Instagram Live (via Us Weekly).

These days, Kaia has found happiness with Vanessa Hudgens' ex Austin Butler, but he's only the latest in a long line of hunky suitors.