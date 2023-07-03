A Look At Kaia Gerber's Dating History
As one of the most in-demand models of the moment, it's only fitting that Kaia Gerber's dating history reads like a who's-who of Hollywood. Currently, Kaia is in her early 20s, but she's been a fixture on the modeling scene since she was 13. The daughter of international model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, Kaia made her big debut at New York Fashion Week at just 16, and she's only gone on to new heights since then. As her career has taken off, so has her dating life — but due to her youth, Kaia has found herself with romantic partners beyond her maturity level. "I got put in situations where one day I'd wake up and be like, 'How did I get here?' I have no idea what I'm doing, and I need help," the star told Vogue in 2021. At the time she graced NYFW, she "had kissed, like, only one person. I had never had a high school sweetheart or anything," Kaia added.
However, since Kaia began dating more seriously, she's learned a lot more about herself. For example, the supermodel discovered how codependency and independence are not mutually exclusive. "Even if you're not technically codependent, just not allowing your happiness to rely on someone else's I think is a huge thing," Kaia said in an April 2020 Instagram Live (via Us Weekly).
These days, Kaia has found happiness with Vanessa Hudgens' ex Austin Butler, but he's only the latest in a long line of hunky suitors.
Remember Kaia Gerber's three-month fling with Pete Davidson?
Let's kick things off with Wellington Grant, Kaia Gerber's suspected boyfriend from February 2019. Gerber didn't publicly discuss her relationship with the fellow model, although the two were spotted holding hands while out and about in NYC, according to Us Weekly. They were last seen together in April of that year, when Just Jared reported that Grant joined Gerber and her family for dinner. We'll chalk up their split to busy schedules, as Gerber later told British Vogue she was so busy working that she "[didn't] have the energy to even flirt with anyone."
Enter Hollywood's favorite rebound. As with many of Pete Davidson's romances, his relationship with Gerber progressed quickly. Too quickly? There were certainly some who thought so. Page Six noted that the intensity of the relationship was "very overwhelming" for the model, and she and Davidson broke up soon afterwards. "Pete has a certain M.O. and he's very intense to his girlfriends," a source told the outlet. In a sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson shared his side of the story, adding that he was going through a lot at the time he and Gerber were dating. The "SNL" alum, who sought treatment for his mental health after splitting from his ex, said that "She should be having fun. She shouldn't have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s***. She should be enjoying her work." But apparently, Gerber's parents were "cool" with the whole thing. Good to know!
Kaia Gerber has found love with Austin Butler
As Kaia Gerber's star has risen, so too have her high-profile relationships. After Pete Davidson, Gerber went on to date "Euphoria" heartthrob Jacob Elordi in 2020. The pair were together for about a year, and Elordi got the seal of approval that Davidson never did. "Kaia's parents adore Jacob and think he's a great match for Kaia," a source dished to Us Weekly in April 2021. But red carpet love-fests were short-lived, and Gerber and Elordi split by November. In a December interview with Men's Health, the actor opened up about the most impactful lessons he learned from his ex. "She handles herself wonderfully publicly," he told the outlet. "And I've learned so much from her about how to handle [fame], how to deal with it, and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?" Elordi has previously been candid about the challenges of fame, while Gerber has spent her life in the public eye.
Soon after the breakup, Gerber was spotted in Los Angeles with "Elvis" star Austin Butler. As of 2023, there have been public outings, Golden Globe meet-ups, and magazine covers (sort of). These two are so happy together that engagement rumors seem inevitable!
Their mutual happiness aside, our heads are spinning over the fact that Gerber was just five years old at the time of meeting Butler's ex Vanessa Hudgens on the set of "High School Musical." How time flies.