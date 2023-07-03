Celebs Who've Had Beef With Chris Brown

In Hollywood, reputation is everything. Celebrities live their lives on a pedestal, subjected to the criticism of the rest of the world. It's the price to pay for fame and fortune, something A-listers know all too well. Their mistakes are magnetized and often continue to follow them throughout their career. The old saying "forgive and forget" is harder to apply when it comes to the rich and famous — since nothing can truly disappear in today's world of Internet trolls and cancel culture.

No one knows it better than R&B singer Chris Brown, whose 2009 assault on Rihanna erupted into a firestorm of negative backlash. Though the "Under The Influence" artist issued a public apology following the incident, it did little to quell his widespread criticism. The incident has followed him throughout his career — and over a decade later, many still attack the singer for his past actions. His history of abuse has done little to help his reputation. Brown has a laundry list of police reports and legal suits that claim has a violent and abusive streak against women. While it's no question Brown is talented, his voice can't save the fact that many dislike him. The singer is not afraid to clap back at those who condemn him, as he's got quite a history of Twitter fingers when it comes to fighting with other stars. We're taking a look at all the celebs who've had beef with Chris Brown.