Celebs Who've Had Beef With Chris Brown
In Hollywood, reputation is everything. Celebrities live their lives on a pedestal, subjected to the criticism of the rest of the world. It's the price to pay for fame and fortune, something A-listers know all too well. Their mistakes are magnetized and often continue to follow them throughout their career. The old saying "forgive and forget" is harder to apply when it comes to the rich and famous — since nothing can truly disappear in today's world of Internet trolls and cancel culture.
No one knows it better than R&B singer Chris Brown, whose 2009 assault on Rihanna erupted into a firestorm of negative backlash. Though the "Under The Influence" artist issued a public apology following the incident, it did little to quell his widespread criticism. The incident has followed him throughout his career — and over a decade later, many still attack the singer for his past actions. His history of abuse has done little to help his reputation. Brown has a laundry list of police reports and legal suits that claim has a violent and abusive streak against women. While it's no question Brown is talented, his voice can't save the fact that many dislike him. The singer is not afraid to clap back at those who condemn him, as he's got quite a history of Twitter fingers when it comes to fighting with other stars. We're taking a look at all the celebs who've had beef with Chris Brown.
Offset called Chris Brown a coke head
Chris Brown and Kirar 'Offset' Cephus got into a heated Instagram fight in 2019, and it all revolved around rapper Shéyaa '21 Savage' Abraham-Joseph. The beef began after 21 Savage was arrested that year by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying in the United States for more than a decade. Following his arrest, the "With You" singer posted a music video of 21 Savage to his Instagram with a British rapper overdubbing 21 Savage.
Offset didn't take too kindly to Brown making a dig at his friend, and he commented on the since-deleted post (via The Shade Room) writing, "Memes ain't funny lame." Brown proceeded to fire off at Offset, commenting back a series of expletives including: "F**K YOU LIL BOY ... SENSITIVE ASS N**** ... IF YOU A REAL MAN FIGHT ME. Oh and another thing, SUCK MY D*CK!!!!" Offset shaded the "No Air" singer in a since-removed Instagram Story (via Entertainment Tonight) following the exchange, calling out the R&B singer for his 2009 felony assault on Rihanna. "Check my record and check yours only people you go toe to toe with is women," Offset wrote.
Offset admitted in an interview with Hot97 that he regretted the back-and-forth with Brown. "I shouldn't have even did that," he said, adding, "...when something goes left, the internet gonna tell on you and the person gonna tell on you. I ain't trying to get in no trouble." 21 Savage addressed the incident with the New York Times, saying: "I been shot — what is a meme? A meme is nothing."
Chris Brown got into an altercation with Frank Ocean
Christopher 'Frank Ocean' Breaux and Chris Brown were involved in a physical altercation while crossing paths outside a West Hollywood recording studio in 2013. According to TMZ, sources claim the "Godspeed" singer and his entourage provoked Brown and blocked him from leaving the studio. Ocean allegedly said: "This is my studio, this is my parking spot." When Brown attempted to offer the singer a handshake, one of Ocean's posse jumped him. The incident sparked a fight between six people, and the "Solo" singer alleged that Brown punched him.
As per a police report obtained by TMZ, Ocean, who has been open about his romantic relationships with men, also claimed an individual called him a "f****t" during the fight. The singer didn't know whether or not it was Brown who shouted the derogatory term. The "Novacane" artist also said Brown threatened to shoot him during the brawl, claiming the singer yelled: "We can bust on you too!" Ocean later went to the hospital for injuries he suffered in the fight that he says lasted just a few minutes.
Following the brawl, Ocean took to Twitter in a since-deleted tweet (per Billboard), writing: "Got jumped by Chris and a couple guys," adding, "Cut my finger now I can't play w two hands at the Grammys." As per MTV News, no arrests were made and the case was ultimately closed. The "Chanel" singer wrote on his Tumblr (per MTV News) shortly after the incident, writing that he was opting for "Sanity. No Criminal Charges. No civil lawsuit."
Chris Brown's Twitter spat with comedian Jenny Johnson
Chris Brown got into a social media feud with comedian Jenny Johnson so intense it had him deactivating his Twitter account following the exchange. The drama began when Brown tweeted a photo of himself captioning it, "I look old as f—! I'm only 23." Johnson, who has a history of attacking the singer on social media, commented on the post writing: "I know! Being a worthless piece of s*** can really age a person." The "No Guidance" artist responded back by tweeting: "Take them teeth out when u Sucking my d*** HOE," to which Johnson replied: "It's 'HO' not 'HOE' you ignorant f***." Their heated exchange continued, with Johnson tweeting a link to an MTV News story that detailed Brown's assault on Rihanna in 2009.
Following the Twitter spat, Johnson received death threats from the singer's fans. In a post for GQ, she admitted: "I didn't want attention from all of this. If I wanted attention, I would have accepted all of the invitations to be on shows and to actually give exclusive interviews, but I declined all of them," Johnson wrote. She went on to reveal that her decision to attack Brown publicly had nothing to do with Rihanna. "I'm on the side of good, of equality and respect for my fellow woman. I was raised to not respect a person who doesn't respect others," Johnson said.
Chris Brown attacked Tyson Beckford for seeing his ex-girlfriend
Don't mess with Chris Brown's ex-girlfriends. The R&B singer and Tyson Beckford got into an argument on social media in 2015 after the "Loyal" singer saw an Instagram post featuring Beckford with his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. Brown, who had split with her months prior, let his jealousy get the best of him. In a since-deleted tweet (per Hot New Hip Hop) Brown wrote: "Keep playing I'ma f*** ya baby momma and then whoop you child like he mine." Beckford responded by tweeting back, writing: "@chrisbrownofficial it's all about fun in vegas. Come thru papa."
The two continued to beef with each other for days until the "Run It!" singer decided to squash the debacle. "I'm light skin! I'm always in my feelings!" Brown tweeted at the time (per Billboard.) "No drama! People are really starting to make this sh** an issue. I can be a real one and say that I was wrong for even pressing an issue. I can be a man about it." Following the incident, Beckford told Vlad TV "...People don't know it but you're gonna know now, I fly with my firearms," adding that he told Brown: "Meet me somewhere in the desert 'cause I ain't running from nobody."
Their social media scuffle wasn't the end of their issues, however. In his interview with Vlad TV, the model also said he ran into the singer outside a club in New York. Beckford claimed he went to confront Brown but was blocked by police and the singer ultimately drove off in van.
Did Chris Brown give Usher a bloody nose?
Chris Brown and Usher are on the outs — and their fight occurred at — of all places — the skating rink. As per TMZ, the heated argument began while the two were attending Brown's birthday party at Skate Rock City in Vegas in May 2023. While it's unclear what the two were discussing, sources claim their tense exchange started after Brown tried to talk to singer Teyana Taylor and she refused. Brown allegedly yelled at Taylor, causing the "Yeah!" singer to get involved.
The "Go Crazy" singer left his birthday party, but not in a better state of mind. An insider told TMZ that Usher allegedly went behind a number of large buses in the parking lot where Chris and his friends were also behind. The source reportedly saw Usher return from behind the buses with a busted nose. Prior to the incident, in which sources say Brown was clearly intoxicated, the R&B singer was in high spirits for his 34th birthday. "I better get Cinco de fk'd tonight," Brown posted on his Instagram Story earlier that day (per TMZ). Neither Usher, Taylor, nor Brown have made public comments about the night as of the time of writing.
Chris Brown and Soulja Boy had Twitter beef
Tyson Beckford wasn't the only celebrity that had beef with Chris Brown over his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. The R&B singer and rapper DeAndre Cortez Way, known as Soulja Boy, got into a social media spat in 2017 after the singer liked an Instagram photo of Tran. "Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n***a a b**ch," Soulja Boy tweeted (per Us Weekly.) The rapper continued to attack Brown, tweeting, "Chris Brown think he hard cuz he hit a woman," adding, "And jumped a fan at his house party on New Years lmao u can't fight B**ch do that s–t to me." Brown previously pleaded guilty to felony assault against Rihanna in 2009 and for hitting a fan in 2014.
Brown responded by posting memes on Instagram (per Us Weekly) mocking the rapper. In one he referenced his daughter writing: "Happy New Year! Royalty is 2 and has 5 times more money than Soulja Boy already. I'd be mad too." He went on to add: "The Rihanna joke, my n—a? I was 17. I'm 27 now. You can get a grown man ass whoopin'."
Tran had her own opinion about the heated exchange. The actor wrote in a since-removed Instagram post (via Us Weekly): "We just brought in a new year and this is what we doing?? ... This isn't cool or funny.. it's draining.. not just for me.. but for everyone. There's so much more out there in life then 'twitter beefs.'"
Kiely Williams called him out on Twitter
Chris Brown collaborates with several singers, but his checkered past has fans criticizing artists' desire to work with him. Internet trolls bashed singer Chlöe Bailey after she dropped the track "How Does It Feel" featuring Brown in February 2023. When social media users questioned Bailey's intention to work with the "Ayo" singer, Brown clapped back in an Instagram Story (via Paper). "If yall still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17year old please kiss my whole entire ass! I'm f*ckin g 33! I'm so tired of yall running wit this narrative," the R&B singer wrote at the time.
Former Cheetah Girl Kiely Williams took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the collab. "Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can't so he wont. So what does he do? He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women's merit," Williams tweeted. Brown responded by posting a meme of Williams' face and saying he had a lisp, and he went on to call out several high-profile white celebrities. "Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, beat the f**k out their wives, giving b*****s AIDS," he wrote alongside images of stars like Mel Gibson, Slash, Charlie Sheen, and Emma Roberts. Brown went on to defend his career by posting photos and videos of his fans at his packed stadium tours.
Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran got a restraining order against him
It's no question that Chris Brown's past has continued to haunt him. But could history have repeated itself? Brown and Karrueche Tran started dating in 2011 after crossing paths when Tran was working as a stylist. They dated for years but ultimately called it quits in 2015 when Brown's friendship with his ex-girlfriend Rihanna led to their split. "I have decided to be single to focus on my career. I love Karrueche very much but I don't want to see her hurt over my friendship with Rihanna," Brown said in a statement at the time. The singer went to jail for violating his parole during his time with Tran and even got another woman pregnant before their breakup.
Brown's split from Tran didn't seem to be amicable, however, judging from the actor's decision to get a restraining order against Brown in 2017. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Tran claimed Brown told friends he would kill her if she went out with someone else. She also claimed Brown "punched me in my stomach twice," and "pushed me down the stairs." The judge granted Tran the domestic violence restraining order which required her ex-boyfriend to stay 100 yards away from her, her mother, and her brother.
Brown and Tran's former romance came back into the pop culture spotlight in March 2023 after fans noticed he liked his ex-girlfriend's Instagram post. Though he later unliked her post, it didn't stop fans from speculating whether the singer was over his former flame.
Chris Brown allegedly mocked Kehlani for attempting suicide
Chris Brown made some shocking comments that appeared to attack singer Kehlani after she attempted suicide. Kehlani, whose real name is Kehlani Parrish, was placed on a psychiatric hold in 2016 after she was deemed a danger to herself, as per TMZ. The singer posted a since-removed post to her Instagram (per TMZ) following the incident, admitting she "...Wanted to leave this earth. Being completely selfish for once. Never thought I'd get to such a low point."
The singer also denied speculation that she had cheated on her former boyfriend Kyrie Irving with the rapper Jahron 'Party Next Door' Brathwaite. "I am severely utterly in love with my first love. Went thru a bad breakup and ended up easing into a relationship with a man who was one of my bestfriend [Irving]. Tho we realized we both weren't exactly at a time where we were prepared to do so," Kehlani wrote.
Brown fired off a tweet storm a day after Kehlani's hospitalization. "There is no attempting suicide. Stop flexing for the gram. Doing sh*t for sympathy so them comments under your pics don't look bad," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet (per the Daily Beast.) He also went on to champion Irving amidst the cheating rumors writing: "#KYRIEMVP." Kehlani ignored Brown's comments, posting to Instagram (per Billboard) following the incident, writing: "healthy, home, & with ppl who love me."