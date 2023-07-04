Celebs That Make A Lot Of Money For Doing Almost Nothing

There's no one-size-fits-all journey to fame and fortune. As a society, we have become obsessed with celebrities who get paid millions of dollars to upload a single social media post. In today's culture, where we arguably spend more time on our phones than we do with each other, it's easy to understand how some celebrities have become famous without the need to sing, dance, act, or be an athlete. Sometimes, all it takes is being attractive and signing your life away to reality television to launch to fame. Other times, a celebrity doing a single appearance can make more money in a single night than many individuals expect to earn over several years.

Some A-listers have become so sought-after that they are able to rake in millions for doing next to nothing. Their name alone comes with a ticket price and Hollywood is often more than happy to pay it. Whether certain celebrities have real talent or not is constantly up for debate, as getting rich by doing almost nothing can be considered a talent all on its own. Some superstars, like soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, have achieved immense success with their skills, but make bank on the side simply by clicking "post." The Brazilian is said to be able to earn $1.6 million for a single sponsored post on Instagram. Whether their name demands a hefty paycheck, or they simply know how to entertain, we're taking a look at all the celebs that make a lot of money for doing almost nothing.