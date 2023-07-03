Naomi Campbell Has Never Been Married (But She's Been Engaged Twice)

When it comes to fashion icons who have changed the industry, Naomi Campbell definitely makes the list. The model got her start in the late 1980s after Synchro Model Agency head Beth Boldt discovered her in London. "A woman came up to me and asked if I'd ever thought of modelling. It was Beth Boldt, head of Synchro agency. My immediate reaction was surprise and excitement," Campbell told The Guardian in 2016. After signing with the agency, the legend began her upward trajectory as one of the modeling sphere's most beautiful and recognized faces. Campbell also broke major ground for Black women in the fashion industry, becoming the first Black model to cover British Vogue, French Vogue, and American Vogue.

In addition to her successful career, the "Zoolander 2" star has made headlines for her whirlwind love life. From Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, to Skepta and Liam Payne, the model has had her fair share of love affairs. In an interview with The Cut, Campbell opened up about her romantic history and sacrificing the idea of finding a soulmate who "understands" her. "I know that in relationships, I have to compromise," she explained. Yet, while Campbell has had many suitors, only two men have crossed the relationship threshold to engagement status. Join us as we take a look at her past ex-fiancés.