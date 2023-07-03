Naomi Campbell Has Never Been Married (But She's Been Engaged Twice)
When it comes to fashion icons who have changed the industry, Naomi Campbell definitely makes the list. The model got her start in the late 1980s after Synchro Model Agency head Beth Boldt discovered her in London. "A woman came up to me and asked if I'd ever thought of modelling. It was Beth Boldt, head of Synchro agency. My immediate reaction was surprise and excitement," Campbell told The Guardian in 2016. After signing with the agency, the legend began her upward trajectory as one of the modeling sphere's most beautiful and recognized faces. Campbell also broke major ground for Black women in the fashion industry, becoming the first Black model to cover British Vogue, French Vogue, and American Vogue.
In addition to her successful career, the "Zoolander 2" star has made headlines for her whirlwind love life. From Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, to Skepta and Liam Payne, the model has had her fair share of love affairs. In an interview with The Cut, Campbell opened up about her romantic history and sacrificing the idea of finding a soulmate who "understands" her. "I know that in relationships, I have to compromise," she explained. Yet, while Campbell has had many suitors, only two men have crossed the relationship threshold to engagement status. Join us as we take a look at her past ex-fiancés.
Naomi Campbell shared a brief engagement to U2 bass player Adam Clayton
Naomi Campbell was once engaged to U2 bass player Adam Clayton. Back in 1993, the two public figures made waves for their whirlwind romance. After a few months of dating, Campbell and Clayton announced their engagement. "Adam popped the question on the phone when I was in New York," the fashion icon revealed during an appearance on Irish TV (via UPI). "We don't have a date because U2 go on tour next month, so we'll have to work it out. We want a family, but not right now." While Campbell seemed eager to start her new life as Mrs. Clayton, the two later called off their engagement for undisclosed reasons.
Fortunately, the "American Horror Story" star and the "With or Without You" musician have remained close friends. When asked about her relationship with Clayton, Campbell told Independent.ie, "Good memories. I'm friends with the whole band. The whole band were great... it's nice to know people for so long and still have a relationship." She went on to say that, while she doesn't talk about her private life, she only has "very positive things to say" about Clayton. "I am very proud of Adam," she added.
Naomi Campbell was once engaged to Formula One boss and notorious playboy Flavio Briatore
After ending her engagement to U2 rockstar Adam Clayton, Naomi Campbell entered another long-term relationship with Formula One boss Flavio Briatore. Between 1998 and 2022, the supermodel and the Benetton boss shared a passionate on-and-off relationship, which even led to an engagement. However, the two called it quits shortly after deciding to head to the altar. Following their breakup, many speculated that their relationship didn't end on the best of terms, with Briatore describing the "Empire" star as "great but better as a friend than a girlfriend," per Metro. Campbell seemed to also hint that their time togther ended on a tense note during an interview with Marie Claire.
"I'm not going to be a trophy. If you expect me to be in the kitchen cooking breakfast in high heels, looking as though I just stepped out of a fashion magazine, it's not going to happen," she explained (via Hello!). While fans will never know the exact reasoning behind their breakup, the two public figures have since rekindled a strong friendship. In a statement to Vogue, Briatore described Campbell as "very sweet and generous." The "Star" actor was even spotted with the F1 boss and his wife at the time, Elisabetta Gregoraci, in 2014 while on holiday in Kenya, per the Daily Mail.