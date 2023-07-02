Who Is Cole On Claim To Fame? Meet The Contestant With A Famous Dad

It's no secret that Cole Cook is part of a famous family. But the question is who is he related to? That guessing game is the crux of "Claim to Fame," a reality show that follows celebrity relatives as they participate in challenges and make guesses about their co-stars' identities. Out of the 12 contestants, one lucky winner will be awarded the ultimate prize of $100,000. Co-hosted by Frankie and Kevin Jonas, the series is currently airing its second season, per Entertainment Weekly.

In the first episode of Season 2, "Claim to Fame" sent home Carly Reeves, whose uncle is Tom Hanks. When contestant Hugo correctly guessed that she was related to the well-known actor, Reeves had a total meltdown. "These frickin' clues were so frickin' obvious," she cried out. While Reeves' notable connection may have been easy to decipher, other cast members' famous kin is a bit more of a mystery. During the Two Truths and a Lie icebreaker, Cook dropped that he has a famous dad. But is this true? Who is Cook, after all?