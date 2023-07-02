Who Is Cole On Claim To Fame? Meet The Contestant With A Famous Dad
It's no secret that Cole Cook is part of a famous family. But the question is who is he related to? That guessing game is the crux of "Claim to Fame," a reality show that follows celebrity relatives as they participate in challenges and make guesses about their co-stars' identities. Out of the 12 contestants, one lucky winner will be awarded the ultimate prize of $100,000. Co-hosted by Frankie and Kevin Jonas, the series is currently airing its second season, per Entertainment Weekly.
In the first episode of Season 2, "Claim to Fame" sent home Carly Reeves, whose uncle is Tom Hanks. When contestant Hugo correctly guessed that she was related to the well-known actor, Reeves had a total meltdown. "These frickin' clues were so frickin' obvious," she cried out. While Reeves' notable connection may have been easy to decipher, other cast members' famous kin is a bit more of a mystery. During the Two Truths and a Lie icebreaker, Cook dropped that he has a famous dad. But is this true? Who is Cook, after all?
Cole Cook's sister is a famous singer
As it turns out, Cole Cook actually has a famous sister. He's the half-brother of popular musical artist Alicia Keys. Their father is Craig Cook, who Keys was previously estranged from, per Essence. Evidently, Cole and Keys are as close as ever. Back in January, Cole took to Instagram to give his sibling a happy birthday shout-out. Alongside photos of the pair, he wrote, "Celebrating my BEST FRIEND in the whole wide world!! Cherishing all the adventures, laughs, and memories we have had so far and soooooo many more to come!! Love you soooooo soooo much!!!" Keys gushed about Cole in the comments section, writing, "Forever!!!!!!! My soulmate!!!! I adore u brother!!!!"
In addition to his relationship with Keys, Cole has another claim to fame. In 2019, he drew attention when he was photographed with Emma Watson, per the Daily Mail. They were spotted having dinner at a restaurant in New York City. However, the status of their relationship was unknown, per W Magazine.
Cole Cook has worked with Alicia Keys
So, what does Cole Cook do professionally? As noted on his LinkedIn page, he's the founder of Timeless Eye, a creative agency that has produced a number of campaigns, music videos, and art projects. The company has worked with major brands such as Nike, Gap, and Bacardi. In 2019, Timeless Eye teamed up with Alicia Keys to create a music video for her song "Time Machine." In an Instagram post, the agency shared, "'Time Machine' was our favorite project of 2019." According to his bio, Cook is the executive creative producer for Keys.
Cook wears many hats, as he's also had experience as a model, filmmaker, and photographer. In the episode "Sydel Takes On: Street Photography with Cole Cook," the multi-hyphenate shared details about his artistic background and process. When asked how modeling has helped him create campaigns, he explained, "It definitely helped put me into a place of knowing how to get what I needed from the model." He also shared his take on working with Keys. Cook revealed that he isn't starstruck by the renowned musician, saying, "I've always looked at her as my sister, like I've never seen her as 'Alicia Keys.'" Cook may have some famous blood, but he's clearly carved out his own path.