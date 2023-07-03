Mila Kunis Wasn't The Same After Her 'Awful' Black Swan Diet

Darren Aronofsky's "Black Swan" made audiences see actor Mila Kunis in a different light. At the time, she was most recognized for her role as Jackie Burkhart on "That '70s Show," which showed her comedic chops more than her acting chops. But in "Black Swan," where she starred opposite Natalie Portman, she got to showcase a brand new side of her.

Oddly enough, she had nary an idea why she even got the part. "I don't know how or why I got hired. I never really asked. I didn't want him to second-guess himself," she admitted to Collider. "I just went with it and said, 'All right, if you trust me, I'm game.' That's all it was. It was an amazing opportunity, which I don't regret and never want to question. I thank Darren every day for it." But Kunis wasn't prepared for how strenuous training would be. She didn't anticipate that she'd have to quite literally alter her whole anatomy for her role as a ballerina. "[It's] the most physically strenuous thing I've ever done in my whole life," she told Coming Soon. "I didn't realize what you had to put your body through in order to look like a ballerina, walk like a ballerina... It's the craziest thing I've ever done in my life."

Ballerina Alexandra Blacker, her trainer, told Backstage that aside from ballet training, Kunis also had to do all sorts of exercises, including Pilates, cycling, and fitness cross-training. "She had to lose a lot of weight—not that she wasn't slender to begin with," Blacker said. "But for the movie, she had to be waif thin." And Kunis did. But her body was never the same again.