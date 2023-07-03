Where Jon And Kate Gosselin Stand Today Years After Their Messy Divorce
Are Jon and Kate Gosselin on speaking terms years after their shocking divorce? We're here to get to the bottom of it.
The Gosselin family rose to fame when they landed a reality television show starring their twin daughters, Mady and Cara, and their newly born sextuplets, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel. And despite a vow renewal in Hawaii in 2008 that aired on their show, the Gosselins split the following year. "Over the course of this weekend, Jon's activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children. While there are reasons why it was appropriate and necessary for me to initiate this proceeding, I do not wish to discuss those reasons at this time, in the hope that all issues will be resolved amicably between Jon and myself. As always, my first priority remains our children," Kate said in a statement in June 2009, according to People. The aforementioned "activities" referred to Jon stepping out with another woman. Although he denied having an affair, he admitted to "poor decisions and bad judgments."
And while fans were hopeful for an amicable divorce for the sake of all involved, that's not exactly what happened. Despite Jon and Kate saying they wanted what was best for their kids, their divorce took its toll. Kate says that her ex-husband would hardly speak to her, which made raising their family quite challenging. As the kids got older, it appears that Jon and Kate drifted further apart — and a custody battle didn't make things any better.
Jon Gosselin obtained custody of two of his kids
As the Gosselin kids got older, the way they interacted with their parents also changed. It wasn't as easy for Jon Gosselin to come to the house and stay for the weekend while Kate Gosselin went off and did her own thing — which was the former couple's original plan. Laid out in the terms of their divorce, Kate was awarded full legal custody of the children while she and Jon shared physical custody. Their tumultuous divorce led to the kids being put in the middle, and in 2016, Jon admitted that he'd not seen all eight of his kids in years. "Most of the time, I get four. I haven't seen all my kids together in about three years. I only get what I get. Whoever comes down the driveway, that's who I get," he said on an episode of "The Steve Harvey Show." That same year, reports surfaced that one of the sextuplets, Collin Gosselin, was placed in a special school for kids with behavioral issues.
After receiving a concerning letter from his son, Jon went to bat to gain custody of Collin, and Hannah, who expressed being mentally abused by Kate at the time, which Jon told the Daily Mail in 2019. Jon was able to get Collin out of the facility he'd be placed in by his mother and was granted full custody of Collin and Hannah in 2018, according to Hollywood Life.
Jon and Kate Gosselin don't have a relationship at all
In 2021, Kate Gosselin moved out of her home in Pennsylvania and into a lakefront property in North Carolina. Jon still lives in Pennsylvania with Hannah and Collin, who graduated high school in June. "I would like to thank my dad, who has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience. Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew," Collin captioned an Instagram post following his graduation.
As for the other Gosselin kids, no one knows much about what they've been up to. Kate Gosselin rarely does interviews and has avoided social media since 2020. Perhaps unsurprising, her relationship with her ex-husband is non-existent. "We don't talk, nothing. It's very nothing. The only time I see my ex-wife is in court because we have exhausted all opportunities to co-parent. It's just never going to happen," Jon said on "The Dr. Oz Show" in 2019. And now that all the Gosselin kids are adults, Jon isn't giving up on mending his relationship with all his kids. "It's a very freeing feeling [not worrying] about lawsuits from Kate, and really opens the door for me to reach out to my other children. I truly hope for the best," he said. Of course, everyone is rooting for the family to be able to come together and heal from the past.