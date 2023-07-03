Where Jon And Kate Gosselin Stand Today Years After Their Messy Divorce

Are Jon and Kate Gosselin on speaking terms years after their shocking divorce? We're here to get to the bottom of it.

The Gosselin family rose to fame when they landed a reality television show starring their twin daughters, Mady and Cara, and their newly born sextuplets, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel. And despite a vow renewal in Hawaii in 2008 that aired on their show, the Gosselins split the following year. "Over the course of this weekend, Jon's activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children. While there are reasons why it was appropriate and necessary for me to initiate this proceeding, I do not wish to discuss those reasons at this time, in the hope that all issues will be resolved amicably between Jon and myself. As always, my first priority remains our children," Kate said in a statement in June 2009, according to People. The aforementioned "activities" referred to Jon stepping out with another woman. Although he denied having an affair, he admitted to "poor decisions and bad judgments."

And while fans were hopeful for an amicable divorce for the sake of all involved, that's not exactly what happened. Despite Jon and Kate saying they wanted what was best for their kids, their divorce took its toll. Kate says that her ex-husband would hardly speak to her, which made raising their family quite challenging. As the kids got older, it appears that Jon and Kate drifted further apart — and a custody battle didn't make things any better.