What Claire Foy And Matt Smith's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

There has been a lot of chemistry between actors on-screen, but none quite as strong as Claire Foy and Matt Smith. When the two first appeared on season one of Netflix's hit series, "The Crown," it was evident they were born to play the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip.

Their chemistry wasn't just for television. Unlike many co-stars who don't get along off-screen, Foy and Smith built a strong relationship with one another, just like their characters in the show. When Foy won her first SAG award in 2017, she shouted out her on-screen husband, per Hello Magazine. She said, "You are not only a spontaneous, exciting, and an incredibly talented actor, but you are also my friend Matt. Thank you for making this job a joy and making me laugh, I love you very much." As the two went on to film the second season, their relationship only grew stronger.

For Foy, her role as Queen Elizabeth II involved a lot of work and a desire to be a good co-star for Smith. She told Vogue, "I think the most important thing is, I want to be good for Matt – and, I presume, Matt wants to be good for me." Clearly, the two have a lot of respect and love for one another in their craft, and it turns out their relationship is the same in real life. Foy and Smith are closer than ever and have developed a close-knit friendship that continues to go strong.