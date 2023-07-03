How Long Could Trump Go To Prison? Lawyer Warns Ex-President Could Be His Own Worst Enemy - Exclusive

After years of chanting, "Lock her up!" it's looking increasingly likely that Donald Trump could be the one who ends up behind bars, and not Hillary Clinton, making him the first-ever former US president to go to prison. The question remains, if so, for how long? A lawyer spoke exclusively with Nicki Swift to get to the bottom of it.

Trump's presidency was contentious before it began and didn't become any less so during or after his tenure. The list of every time Trump has been controversial expands by the day. Per CNN, during the campaign trail, the former reality star boasted at an Iowa rally that he could commit heinous criminal acts and still come out smelling of roses. "You know what else they say about my people? The polls, they say I have the most loyal people. Did you ever see that?" Trump charged. "Where I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, okay? It's like incredible."

Well, despite still being the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, for now, Trump's not as bulletproof as he believes. According to Inside Story, Trump supporters are growing concerned by his relationship with the truth and seemingly pathological need for publicity. Even when Trump surrendered in his historic arrest, he couldn't resist getting the last word in, and his inability to reign himself could prove his downfall. Because when it comes to how long Trump could go to prison if convicted, a top lawyer warns that the ex-president could be his own worst enemy.