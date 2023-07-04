What Taylor Lautner's Exes Have Said About Him
Here's the dirt on how Taylor Lautner's exes really feel about the "Twilight" heartthrob.
In case you missed it, Lautner proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021 after being introduced by Lautner's sister, Makena Lautner Moore. A year later, the couple exchanged vows at Epoch Estate Wines in California in front of family in friends. "I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her. She's a fantastic woman and I'm very lucky that she chose me," Lautner told People magazine after saying, "I do." Lautner later added, "It felt right with Taylor from the very beginning. I feel so lucky. I married my best friend."
Dome — a registered nurse — hasn't been shy about singing her man's praises, either. "Proud is an understatement. Proud of this movie and all the warm-hearted laughter it brings. Proud of you for getting back out there and doing what you love. Proud of the amazing man you have become. I'm your biggest fan," she captioned an Instagram post in January 2022. And Dome isn't the first woman to speak highly of Lautner, either. In fact, many of the "Twilight" star's ex-girlfriends have had nothing but great things to say about the actor.
Marie Avgeropoulos called Taylor Lautner 'supportive'
Taylor Lautner met Marie Avgeropoulos while the two were filming "Tracers" in 2013. The pair ended up having great chemistry and decided to give dating a try. They stepped out together several times, though they preferred to keep their relationship as private as possible.
In an interview with The Wrap in 2015, Avgeropoulos praised Lautner for being super supportive on set. "In reality, he came out of the womb with like a 50-degree black belt. He was already a really good extreme martial artist. So in the parkour gym, it was completely the other way around with him being really supportive and showing me how to do the sport," she told the outlet. Her comments were made a few months after she and Lautner ended their romance. In January 2015, E! News reported that Lautner and Avgeropoulos had parted ways, but their split was "amicable." The source also shared that Lautner was "dating and having fun. Nothing serious."
Lily Collins said that Taylor Lautner is an 'incredible young man'
Taylor Lautner and Lily Collins had a thing for one another that developed while they were filming "Abduction," according to E! News. The relationship, which happened in 2011, was fairly hush-hush and didn't last very long, but Collins has since spoken highly of her ex. "Taylor is such an incredible young man and an amazing actor. Nathan is very much Taylor being Taylor, but also bringing in a whole new side of him that people haven't seen yet. There are so many emotions his character and mine have to go through in the span of seconds because we're thrown into these situations. They are roles that challenged both of us," Collins told GirlsLife.
"Taylor is very enthusiastic and passionate, yet such a down-to-earth person. We would be shooting in the middle of the night and there would be tons of fans waiting for him. He would go out and sign autographs at like 5:30 in the morning when we were done shooting. He's the guy everyone hopes he would be when you meet him," she continued, adding that Lautner also made her laugh quite a bit.
Taylor Swift wrote a song about Taylor Lautner
Taylor Dome isn't the first Taylor that Taylor Lautner has been romantically involved with. Lautner met Taylor Swift on the set of "Valentine's Day," and the two really fell for each other, according to People. Although their relationship only lasted a few months, it definitely left its mark on Swift — so much so that she penned a song about Lautner. Fans had long speculated that "Back to December" was about Lautner thanks to some clues they picked up on in the lyrics. For example, Swift sings, "Because the last time you saw me is still burned in the back of your mind. You gave me roses, and I left them there to die," and later in the song, "I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile."
In 2016, Lautner confirmed that the song was written about him. "That's what she does. She writes songs," Lautner said during a Facebook Live interview to promote "Scream Queens" (via Billboard). Although "Back to December" seemed like a public apology and an attempt to rekindle a love lost, Lautner and Swift never actually gave their relationship another go.
Selena Gomez thinks Taylor Lautner is 'so sweet'
Color us surprised: We totally forgot that Taylor Lautner briefly dated Selena Gomez in 2009.
In an interview with Seventeen later that year, Gomez had nothing but great things to say about Lautner. "He's a great guy. But I am 100 percent single, and I'm going to keep it that way for a while," she began. "Kristen [Stewart] was staying in my hotel. He would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby — and we ended up meeting. We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us," Gomez said, adding, "But it was fun — I went to Vancouver thinking I was going to focus on my work, but instead I got to meet him, and it ended up being the best thing ever."
Gomez admitted that she really had a great time with a great guy. "He is so sweet. Taylor has made me so happy. I didn't know I could be that happy. You probably see it in the pictures! I'm smiling so big," she said.