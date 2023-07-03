Is Joey Chestnut Married? A Look At His Personal Life

When it comes to competitive eating, Joey Chestnut is one of the most famous contestants of all time. According to ESPN, Chestnut has won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Contest every year since 2015 for a grand total of 15 wins since he began competing in 2005... and 2023's contest could potentially deliver Chestnut his ninth consecutive victory. However, 2022's contest still has people talking — Chestnut included.

According to USA Today, Chestnut was involved in a physical altercation with an animal-rights protester who confronted him during the competition. "I'm a little bit worried," Chestnut shared with the outlet about a possible copycat scenario. "It seems like that's getting more popular. You just never know. Hopefully, it all works out."

As tradition dictates, Chestnut's super devoted fans will have to wait until the Fourth of July to see if he'll come out of this year with yet another victory. Until then, we thought it'd be fun to pry into Chestnut's personal life.