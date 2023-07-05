RHONJ: What We Know About Danielle Cabral's Brother Thomas DiPietro

Thomas DiPietro is a family man... sort of. While it's no secret that he's currently not on speaking terms with his reality television star sister Danielle Cabral, he does have a family of his own now, including a wife and a brand-new baby girl.

In fact, according to Cabral, it's possible that his wedding may have played a role in the demise of his relationship with Cabral, though she can't be completely sure as he's never told her that. "I always came from a place of excitement," she divulged during a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight in March. "If there was ever a conversation where I made [my sister-in-law] feel uncomfortable, and she went back and told him, said something to him? Oh my god! I'm so sorry, that was never my intention," she added.

But that's not all. Since DiPietro and Cabral's falling out, he's become a father too, and that's created another deep layer of sadness surrounding the situation. During the reunion, Cabral told host Andy Cohen that following the birth of his daughter, she tried to make amends by way of a present for her new niece. Sadly, however, it didn't work. "They sent the gift back... a pretty little sweater that I bought her," Cabral revealed during Part 1 of the Season 13 reunion.