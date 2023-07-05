RHONJ: What We Know About Danielle Cabral's Brother Thomas DiPietro
Mompreneur turned reality star Danielle Cabral burst onto Season 13 of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" and quickly won viewers over with her charm and wit. "Jersey needed to get fun again, and my family brings that all back. My children are hysterical, and our family dynamic brings something refreshing and new to the series," Cabral told Staten Island Live ahead of the series premiere. Sadly, however, that sentiment only extends to her nuclear family. The relationship she shares with her adult brother, Nate DiPietro, proved to be anything but hysterical or refreshing.
Right out of the gate during episode 3, Cabral revealed that she and her brother were estranged. The story goes that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabral started making silly Instagram videos to pass the time. According to Cabral, however, instead of laughing with her, DiPietro started laughing at her and making fun of her for it. In turn, she blocked him, and he axed her from his upcoming wedding to his now wife. YIKES.
But aside from being Cabral's estranged brother, what else is there to know about DiPietro? Here's everything we know about the real estranged brother of New Jersey.
Thomas DiPietro is a husband and father
Thomas DiPietro is a family man... sort of. While it's no secret that he's currently not on speaking terms with his reality television star sister Danielle Cabral, he does have a family of his own now, including a wife and a brand-new baby girl.
In fact, according to Cabral, it's possible that his wedding may have played a role in the demise of his relationship with Cabral, though she can't be completely sure as he's never told her that. "I always came from a place of excitement," she divulged during a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight in March. "If there was ever a conversation where I made [my sister-in-law] feel uncomfortable, and she went back and told him, said something to him? Oh my god! I'm so sorry, that was never my intention," she added.
But that's not all. Since DiPietro and Cabral's falling out, he's become a father too, and that's created another deep layer of sadness surrounding the situation. During the reunion, Cabral told host Andy Cohen that following the birth of his daughter, she tried to make amends by way of a present for her new niece. Sadly, however, it didn't work. "They sent the gift back... a pretty little sweater that I bought her," Cabral revealed during Part 1 of the Season 13 reunion.
Thomas DiPietro was a RHONJ fan
Perhaps the biggest revelation about Danielle Cabral's brother, Thomas DiPietro, however, is that he is — or at least was — a big fan of "Real Housewives of New Jersey." In fact, Cabral went as far as to say during the reunion that the series "was his favorite show." Special emphasis on the word "was."
As it turns out, it appears that DiPietro opted out of watching the latest season featuring his sister. "That [was] my only hope. But right now, it's not looking too good," she revealed during part 1 of the "RHONJ After Show." She added, "My goal was for them to watch and hopefully think, 'Wow, maybe she's really hurting.'" Hey, there's always next year, right?! Perhaps the powers that be at Bravo can invite DiPietro and his wife on the show next season as well and the franchise can have not one but two families duking it out!