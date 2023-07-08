Melissa Gilbert Was Close With Her On-Screen Father Michael Landon

Melissa Gilbert has opened up about her days on "Little House on the Prairie." Gilbert portrayed Laura Ingalls on the classic television show beginning in 1974, continuing the role until the series' end in 1983. It was a sought-after part in Hollywood, as almost 500 girls reportedly tried out before Gilbert was selected to play Laura, according to Biography. In a 2020 interview with "CBS Sunday Morning", Gilbert revisited positive moments from filming "Little House." "It was like a really great summer camp, but I also got to play the ultimate game of dress up and be in those fantastic clothes and the button-up boots," Gilbert said. "And I don't remember it ever not being fun."

Gilbert's co-stars on the drama series included Karen Grassle, Victor French, Melissa Sue Anderson, and Michael Landon, just to name a few. Landon played Charles "Pa" Ingalls, the father of Gilbert's character. Per the "Little House on the Prairie" website, Landon gained fame earlier in his career as Little Joe in the hit series "Bonanza." Gilbert has since discussed what her relationship with Landon was like off-camera (and it's just wholesome and loving as you'd expect).