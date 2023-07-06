Hayden Christensen And Rachel Bilson Called It Quits More Than Once
Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson were once Hollywood's golden couple. The two met on the set of "Jumper" in 2007 and were together for 10 years before they went their separate ways. During their time together, Bilson once boasted to Cosmopolitan, "I'm a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I'm definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to. I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies." At the time, she predicted that she and Christensen would become parents. "I definitely have family on the brain. Having kids is something I want to see in my future — I hope," she shared.
Christensen and Bilson welcomed their daughter Briar Rose in 2014. After becoming a father, the "Star Wars" actor shifted his outlook on his career. "When I became a dad that changed everything in my life. It really reprioritized things for me. It's still the focus of my world," he told Fatherly. It also seemed like his and Bilson's relationship was in good shape. In 2017, however, the two actors officially broke up. A source close to Bilson told E! News, "It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems. They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple."
Although the split seems pretty final, given that it's been a few years, Christensen and Bilson actually broke up once before.
Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson briefly broke off their engagement in 2010
Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson once headed down the altar. In February 2009, People reported that the couple quietly became engaged over the holidays. "They're so excited. They're a great couple. Rachel seems thrilled beyond belief," a source close to the actor shared. In August 2010, however, the two reportedly split up. "Yes, the engagement is off, therefore, so is the wedding," Bilson's rep told Us Weekly. According to a source, the two actors were just taking a break to think about their relationship. The "Hart of Dixie" star confirmed her breakup with Christensen when she was asked about her upcoming nuptials at an event and stated, "No, no plans. No nothing."
Christensen and Bilson got back together three months later and seemed like they were heading toward marriage again. However, they never openly spoke about possibly tying the knot with each other again and when they broke up for the last time in 2017, it seemed final.
Emma Roberts reportedly came between Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen
Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's breakup was as quiet as their previous engagement eight years prior. According to The Blast, the two broke up after Bilson found a text exchange between her long-term boyfriend and Emma Roberts after they had filmed "Little Italy" together. However, a source told People that the breakup was due to differences in personalities between Bilson and Christensen. "Rachel is very outgoing and her friends are very important to her. Hayden is the opposite. He can be very antisocial. Hayden never wanted to join her for special occasions, like weddings. Rachel had to attend by herself. Her friends thought she could do better," the insider explained.
Bilson and Christensen seem to be doing a good job co-parenting their daughter Briar Rose. "Communication is key and just being on the same page, so everything's about the kid. As long as you put the kid first, everything will be okay," she shared with People in 2021. As for introducing future partners to her daughter, she told Nick Viall on "The Viall Files" podcast in 2019, "It would have to be someone I know I'm going to be with. It would have to be a very serious relationship." The actor has since been linked to Bill Hader and finds herself in another relationship as of this writing, though she's keeping things lowkey for now.