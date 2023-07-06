Hayden Christensen And Rachel Bilson Called It Quits More Than Once

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson were once Hollywood's golden couple. The two met on the set of "Jumper" in 2007 and were together for 10 years before they went their separate ways. During their time together, Bilson once boasted to Cosmopolitan, "I'm a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I'm definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to. I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies." At the time, she predicted that she and Christensen would become parents. "I definitely have family on the brain. Having kids is something I want to see in my future — I hope," she shared.

Christensen and Bilson welcomed their daughter Briar Rose in 2014. After becoming a father, the "Star Wars" actor shifted his outlook on his career. "When I became a dad that changed everything in my life. It really reprioritized things for me. It's still the focus of my world," he told Fatherly. It also seemed like his and Bilson's relationship was in good shape. In 2017, however, the two actors officially broke up. A source close to Bilson told E! News, "It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems. They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple."

Although the split seems pretty final, given that it's been a few years, Christensen and Bilson actually broke up once before.