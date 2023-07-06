Vanna White's Son Nikko Santo Pietro Lives A Life Out Of The Spotlight

Vanna White's son Nikko Santo Pietro lives out of the spotlight, but his famous mom has given fans sporadic updates on him over the years. "He loves growing vegetables and fruits and that kind of thing," White once told Closer Weekly of her son. "He just loves farming and all that stuff. He's my country boy."

He's also a jack of many trades. Santo Pietro studied business at the University of Arizona before switching to an agriculture sciences major at Oregon State University, where he graduated summa cum laude, per his website. He is an avid traveler and has lived everywhere, from the Virgin Islands to a small Missouri town, where he once owned a sourdough bakery and sold homemade loaves of bread. In 2019, he documented an 80-day backpacking trip through Europe on his Instagram page. On his LinkedIn bio, Santo Pietro revealed that he worked on an organic herb farm before getting a job with a produce company in research and development.

He is also an artist. Santo Pietro sells his abstract spray paint art and canvas on his website. And he's eyeing a new career in real estate. In a video posted to Instagram in June 2023, he said, "I quit my job last week, and I have an opportunity to go into real estate. So, I'm studying for my real estate licensing exam." But he was quick to add that he also wants to spend some time traveling to Thailand to work on a project about his father.