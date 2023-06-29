Vanna White's Daughter Gigi Santo Pietro Lives A Pretty Normal Life

Vanna White has maintained a close relationship with her two kids, Nikko Santo Pietro and Gigi Santo Pietro, who she had with her ex-husband George Santo Pietro. Despite her celebrity as a co-host on "Wheel of Fortune," White was able to give her children a relatively regular upbringing. "You know, I'm a mother of two. I did homework with my kids. I go to the grocery store," she told The Believer in 2018. "I don't know why there's this feeling of celebrities being different." Although White did add that celebrity had its drawbacks. "You lose a tremendous amount of privacy."

Prior to Pat Sajak officially announcing his retirement, White was asked if she would stay on if her co-host stepped down. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it," she told People in 2022. White had trouble envisioning a replacement for herself. "[I]t would be weird having somebody else turn my letters," the "Wheel of Fortune" host added.

In May, White was given a glimpse of how the game show would look without her, when none other than Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, served as her temporary replacement. Maggie filmed a quick segment with White's son, Nikko. "It was great seeing you up here too. You did an awesome job, filling in for Mom," Nikko told Maggie, who has worked as a social correspondent on the show since 2021. While Sajak's daughter had been eager to work on the show, White's daughter Gigi took an entirely different career path as a tattoo artist.