Brooke Shields Called It Quits With Husband Chris Henchy Once Before They Wed
When Brooke Shields first met her second husband, Chris Henchy, it was love at first sight — and it was all thanks to her dog. In her memoir "Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression," she described, "To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that! I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back." The screenwriter-director was working on a project at the time, and Shields shared how they spoke for a bit, and he made her laugh. Although she was getting over her divorce from Andre Agassi, the "Pretty Baby" actor couldn't deny her feelings for Henchy — and they started dating.
In 2001, the New York Post reported that Shields and Henchy secretly wed in California. "Brooke went off to Catalina for the weekend and got married," her rep stated. A source shared, "The wedding was a very beautiful and tasteful affair. Brooke and Chris are very much in love, and they really do make a perfect couple." The two got married again eight weeks later in front of a larger group of family and friends, and while they're still going strong, Shields and Henchy actually called it quits before they tied the knot.
Brooke Shields wanted to play the field before settling down with Chris Henchy
After her divorce from Andre Agassi in 1999, Brooke Shields found love again with Chris Henchy, but there was a moment in their relationship that made her wonder if he was a rebound. "I hadn't spent any time sowing my oats. I was like, 'Oh I can sow my oats now, this is what I'm going to do. I'm going to sow oats,'" Shields told People. She soon realized it wouldn't be that easy, telling the outlet, "There was not one oat that would be sowed. I literally got, like, rejected ... People were like, 'No, we're not going to do that.'" the "Suddenly Susan" star admitted. During this time, Shields kept calling Henchy, but he told her, "You broke up with me, this is the way it works. You don't get to call me every day, because you broke up with me." However, she recalled not wanting to "lose this person," and they reignited their spark.
Shields and Henchy went on to have their daughters Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy after they married. After giving birth to Rowan, Shields suffered from post-partum depression, which she spoke publicly about and shared in "Down Came the Rain." She credited Henchy for supporting her through the difficult time. "Thank God he was so understanding. I know I wouldn't have been able to continue if he'd been any less patient," she wrote. With help, Shields was able to overcome her post-partum depression, and she paid tribute to Henchy's relationship with their daughters by authoring a children's book.
Chris Henchy is Brooke Shields' inspiration
Brooke Shields has several books under her belt, but one, in particular, was a special dedication to her husband, Chris Henchy. In 2009, the actor penned "It's the Best Day Ever, Dad!" as a tribute to Henchy's close bond with their daughters, Rowan and Grier. "I think [Chris] was embarrassed, but very sort of touched by it. I feel like the relationship between little girls in particular — I only have little girls — and their dad is such a unique one," she shared on "Today" (via Brides). Shields joked that she was "chopped liver" when it came to her kids and stated, "He can go into the next room and then come back and they'll be like, 'He's back! He's back, Mom!' I'm like, 'He went into the next room.'"
On May 26, Shields and Henchy celebrated their 22nd anniversary. "22 years married today... sometimes it feels like it's been forever in the blink of an eye! There's nobody else I'd rather drive insane or be driven insane by... catch or be caught by... love or be loved by. I'm in it for the long haul. You're a keeper," Shields gushed on Instagram, proving that a minor breakup wasn't enough to axe their relationship.