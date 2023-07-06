Brooke Shields Called It Quits With Husband Chris Henchy Once Before They Wed

When Brooke Shields first met her second husband, Chris Henchy, it was love at first sight — and it was all thanks to her dog. In her memoir "Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression," she described, "To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that! I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back." The screenwriter-director was working on a project at the time, and Shields shared how they spoke for a bit, and he made her laugh. Although she was getting over her divorce from Andre Agassi, the "Pretty Baby" actor couldn't deny her feelings for Henchy — and they started dating.

In 2001, the New York Post reported that Shields and Henchy secretly wed in California. "Brooke went off to Catalina for the weekend and got married," her rep stated. A source shared, "The wedding was a very beautiful and tasteful affair. Brooke and Chris are very much in love, and they really do make a perfect couple." The two got married again eight weeks later in front of a larger group of family and friends, and while they're still going strong, Shields and Henchy actually called it quits before they tied the knot.