Logan Paul's Fiancee Nina Agdal Has Star-Studded Dating Roster

You may know Nina Agdal best for her impressive modeling career, having fronted some of the biggest brands in the world — including Victoria's Secret. She's also graced the cover of the notorious Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, famously appearing on the cover of the very special 50th anniversary issue back in 2014 alongside none other than Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.

It's arguably been her personal life that's been hitting the headlines more than her modeling work recently though, as it seems like this star is officially off the market. Sources claimed to the Daily Mail that the gorgeous model is engaged to none other than YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul, with the latter popping the question on July 2, around a year into their romance.

But don't think this is Agdal's first time dating someone in the public eye. Oh, no. It turns out she has quite the history when it comes to dating famous faces. Logan Paul, if you're reading this, you may want to cover your eyes now.