Logan Paul's Fiancee Nina Agdal Has Star-Studded Dating Roster
You may know Nina Agdal best for her impressive modeling career, having fronted some of the biggest brands in the world — including Victoria's Secret. She's also graced the cover of the notorious Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, famously appearing on the cover of the very special 50th anniversary issue back in 2014 alongside none other than Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.
It's arguably been her personal life that's been hitting the headlines more than her modeling work recently though, as it seems like this star is officially off the market. Sources claimed to the Daily Mail that the gorgeous model is engaged to none other than YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul, with the latter popping the question on July 2, around a year into their romance.
But don't think this is Agdal's first time dating someone in the public eye. Oh, no. It turns out she has quite the history when it comes to dating famous faces. Logan Paul, if you're reading this, you may want to cover your eyes now.
Nina Agdal dated Leonardo DiCaprio for around a year
Yep, we know Leonardo DiCaprio has a bit of a thing for stunning models, so it only makes sense that Nina Agdal would be his type. The former couple supposedly dated for around a year and were first spotted partying together in May 2016 when People reported they visited the same New York club (alongside, Rihanna of all people!) It wasn't until two months later that the dating rumors flew though, with a source telling the outlet that the genetically blessed duo were seeing one another but it wasn't all that serious. "I don't think it's any more than a fast fling," an insider claimed at the time. But they were wrong. DiCaprio and Agdal actually ended up dating for around a year before a source told People in May 2017 that it was all over. "It is amicable. They remain friends," a source dished, claiming DiCaprio just didn't want to settle down and didn't see kids or a wedding in his near future.
Though her long-ish relationship with DiCaprio may be Agdal's most memorable, he's not the only famous person she's dated. Before romancing the "Titanic" actor, she was actually linked to former The Wanted singer and ex-"Glee" star Max George. The British singer (who was also once linked to Lindsay Lohan) confirmed their romance to New! in October 2013, sharing they'd been friends for about a year prior. By February 2014 though, The Sun reported it was all over.
Nina Agdal briefly dated Adam Levine, too!
You may remember a time Adam Levine briefly split from his now wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, when they were still dating — and he briefly dated another Victoria's Secret model. Well, that other model Levine romanced was none other than Nina Agdal. Us Weekly confirmed the Maroon 5 singer had moved on from Prinsloo with Agdal in May 2013, while a source said of the new romance to People, "This just seems to be a new, casual thing." As we already know though, it was never meant to be, and Levine reunited with Prinsloo in July 2013. Agdal didn't seem too bothered about it all, though. Speaking to Ocean Drive about her split from Levine that November, she hit back, "I am not even worried about anything like that. If something is meant to be, then it will be. I feel like so many young girls have this idea of a relationship or marriage or love and [they] don't even know... Go out, have a tequila, and stop worrying about it." Fair enough.
As for the other somewhat famous face we know Agdal dated? Jack Brinkley-Cook. Though you may not be totally familiar with him, you'll probably know his famous parents; Christie Brinkley and Richard Taubman. The two dated for four years, with People confirming they'd split in November 2021. Agdal then went Instagram official with Logan Paul on New Year's Eve 2022, and the rest, as they say, is history.