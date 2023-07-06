Is RHONY's Kristen Taekman Still With Her Husband After His Ashley Madison Scandal?
Kristen Taekman was never one to sugarcoat her marriage on "The Real Housewives of New York City." Kristen, who appeared in Seasons 6 and 7 of the hit reality show, would candidly voice her frustrations with her husband Josh Taekman. In one clip, Kristen tells him, "This is our biggest issue. It's just communication." As a result of their challenges, the pair attended couples' therapy in an episode. The model often became fed up with her entrepreneur husband, who would prioritize work calls during date nights. In a confessional, Kristen explained, "I get he has to work. I get it's stressful. I get all of that. But what he has to get is that he's married with a family, and we need to eventually come first."
While Kristen and Josh have had plenty of friction in their relationship, they've also documented some more positive moments. In an exclusive clip (via E! News), Kristen gets ready for her 10th anniversary and puts on her wedding dress. She tells co-star Carole Radziwill, "I'm not going to lie, it's a little bit emotional. Seriously." Yet, at the time, this meaningful occasion was overshadowed by another incident. In 2015, Josh garnered some negative attention for his Ashley Madison scandal.
Josh Taekman apologized for signing up
In 2015, hackers revealed personal information from the Ashley Madison site, per E! News. The social networking service was designed to match individuals seeking affairs. After a security breach, hackers threatened to release the identities of over 37 million people who had joined the site. Kristen Taekman's husband, Josh Taekman was exposed, as he was a subscriber to Ashley Madison. According to the Daily Mail, Josh used the site from 2011 to 2014. Apparently, he had spent thousands of dollars. While he initially denied any activity on the site, Josh later expressed regret for ever having an account. He told E! News, "I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends and I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family. We both look forward to moving past this and getting on with our lives."
So, how did Kristen feel about her husband's shady activity? Well, an insider told People, "Kristen is extremely embarrassed and upset over thinking [Josh] was having affairs." According to the insider, Kristen did some probing, as they added, "She's looking through phone records and asking him questions. She doesn't believe him. His story keeps changing." On the other hand, Kristen's rep Siri Garber refuted these claims. She revealed, "I cannot comment on her personal feelings but can say that the two are doing great and the marriage is fine."
Kristen Taekman and Josh Taekman are still together
When news of Josh Taekman's Ashley Madison scandal broke out, one "RHONY" star rushed to his defense. Heather Thomson, who was a longtime friend of Josh's, told Us Weekly, "The Ashley Madison thing is unfortunate because Josh is completely innocent." She didn't take his activity there too seriously, either. She added, "If you knew Josh the way I know him, you'd be completely like, 'Of course he would sign up for that with this buddies!' That's a total Josh thing to do! He has a very fraternity side to him that I love."
In terms of the Ashley Madison scandal, it seems like Kristen Taekman and her husband have put any issues to rest. As of late, Kristen's Instagram page is sprinkled with photos of her and Josh traveling to luxurious locations and attending high-profile events. In June 2023, Kristen shared a carousel of romantic pictures with her love in Greece. In the post's caption, she added a kissing emoji next to Josh's Instagram handle. In April 2023, Josh devoted a happy birthday Instagram post to Kristen. He gushed, "Happy birthday to the most amazing wife and mother in the world! You are the light of our lives, and we are so grateful for all the love and care you shower upon us each day."