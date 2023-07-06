Is RHONY's Kristen Taekman Still With Her Husband After His Ashley Madison Scandal?

Kristen Taekman was never one to sugarcoat her marriage on "The Real Housewives of New York City." Kristen, who appeared in Seasons 6 and 7 of the hit reality show, would candidly voice her frustrations with her husband Josh Taekman. In one clip, Kristen tells him, "This is our biggest issue. It's just communication." As a result of their challenges, the pair attended couples' therapy in an episode. The model often became fed up with her entrepreneur husband, who would prioritize work calls during date nights. In a confessional, Kristen explained, "I get he has to work. I get it's stressful. I get all of that. But what he has to get is that he's married with a family, and we need to eventually come first."

While Kristen and Josh have had plenty of friction in their relationship, they've also documented some more positive moments. In an exclusive clip (via E! News), Kristen gets ready for her 10th anniversary and puts on her wedding dress. She tells co-star Carole Radziwill, "I'm not going to lie, it's a little bit emotional. Seriously." Yet, at the time, this meaningful occasion was overshadowed by another incident. In 2015, Josh garnered some negative attention for his Ashley Madison scandal.