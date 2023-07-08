Brad Pitt Got Sober After His Split From Angelina Jolie (& He Credits A Fellow A-Lister For Supporting Him)

The entertainment world was rocked when news broke in 2016 that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had split after two years of marriage and six children together, per ET. Their divorce and subsequent custody battle were bitter, with accusations of abusive, drunken behavior and unfit parenting flying thick and fast. It was very public, very painful, and excruciatingly embarrassing. However, one good thing came out of the nightmare: Brad got sober after his split from Angelina — with some help from his friends.

Initially, details of what led to Angelina filing for divorce were hazy. However, the BBC reported that things became clearer after a bombshell report surfaced that Brad was being investigated for alleged child abuse by the Department of Child and Family Services. It was purported that Maddox Jolie-Pitt had been harmed when he stopped a fight between his parents during a plane ride home from France. No charges were brought against Brad, and he was cleared of wrongdoing. Still, the reports kept coming. Jolie claimed that a drunken Pitt doused his family in alcohol and verbally abused them.

Pitt was left reeling. "It's hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more," he told GQ. "I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven't been great at it." Reports soon surfaced that Pitt was in Alcoholics Anonymous and, sure enough, Brad Pitt got sober after his split from Angelina Jolie (& he credits a fellow A-lister for supporting him).

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).