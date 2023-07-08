Salma Hayek's Daughter Valentina Pinault Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

Enjoying a privileged and opulent existence is expected when you're an A-lister offspring. Still, Salma Hayek's daughter, Valentina Pinault, takes lavish lifestyles to a new level.

With her sultry good looks and va-va-voom curves, Hayek's daughter is her twin, despite their significant age gap. Hayek is one of the celebrities who had kids after 40, joining the ranks of Halle Berry and Naomi Watts, among other leading ladies. Hayek told People she'd worried motherhood wasn't on the books for her. "I had my child so late in life," the actor said. "I thought I wasn't going to be able to, and it was such an important thing to me." But then she met her leading man, François-Henri Pinault, in 2006, and Valentina followed a year later.

Once Valentina arrived, Hayek channeled all her energy into ensuring her daughter enjoyed the best life possible. Her efforts have definitely paid off, and it's safe to say that the 15-year-old doesn't need to bus tables in her spare time to save money for college. Per the Daily Mail, Valentina is front and center at the hottest fashion shows. She's a fixture at elite and lavish parties. The teenager jets off on luxurious vacations on private planes. Valentina has wardrobes stuffed with designer duds and a friends list that reads like a who's who in Hollywood. But then, it's little surprise that Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Pinault lives an extremely lavish life, given Hayek's husband comes from a very wealthy family.