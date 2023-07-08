Salma Hayek's Daughter Valentina Pinault Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
Enjoying a privileged and opulent existence is expected when you're an A-lister offspring. Still, Salma Hayek's daughter, Valentina Pinault, takes lavish lifestyles to a new level.
With her sultry good looks and va-va-voom curves, Hayek's daughter is her twin, despite their significant age gap. Hayek is one of the celebrities who had kids after 40, joining the ranks of Halle Berry and Naomi Watts, among other leading ladies. Hayek told People she'd worried motherhood wasn't on the books for her. "I had my child so late in life," the actor said. "I thought I wasn't going to be able to, and it was such an important thing to me." But then she met her leading man, François-Henri Pinault, in 2006, and Valentina followed a year later.
Once Valentina arrived, Hayek channeled all her energy into ensuring her daughter enjoyed the best life possible. Her efforts have definitely paid off, and it's safe to say that the 15-year-old doesn't need to bus tables in her spare time to save money for college. Per the Daily Mail, Valentina is front and center at the hottest fashion shows. She's a fixture at elite and lavish parties. The teenager jets off on luxurious vacations on private planes. Valentina has wardrobes stuffed with designer duds and a friends list that reads like a who's who in Hollywood. But then, it's little surprise that Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Pinault lives an extremely lavish life, given Hayek's husband comes from a very wealthy family.
Designer daughter
Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Pinault hit the DNA jackpot. Her mom is a gorgeous Hollywood star, and her dad, François-Henri Pinault, is a billionaire businessman. Per Cosmopolitan, François-Henri is the CEO of Kering. The haute couture empire runs many of today's top luxury brands, such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Alexander McQueen. So it's pretty much a given that Valentina probably has a collection of purses worth more than the average US household earns in a year ($97,962 in 1992, per The Assent, in case you were wondering).
People reports that Valentina, who speaks English, French, and Spanish fluently, was a flower girl at her parents' big fat Italian wedding in 2009. She divides her time between the family's three mega-mansions in London, Paris, and Los Angeles. Valentina made her Vogue covergirl debut at age 14, posing with her mom, in May 2022. She's often by Hayek's side at red-carpet premieres, decked out in gorgeous gowns, and was the actor's plus-one at this year's Oscars. And unlike most run-of-the-mill teenagers, Valentina always carries a minimum of three exclusive perfumes in her designer purse to dab on for specific events.
Oh, and she once asked Kanye West if he wanted to go get a Starbucks. And there's no doubt that Valentina could have made the mocha lattes rain. In a 2011 interview with Allure (via news.com.au), Hayek revealed that François-Henri paid $50,000 monthly into a trust fund for their then-four-year-old daughter.
Momma's mija
Daddy pays the trust fund, but Valentina Pinault is a mommy's girl. Per E! News, when she attended the 2023 Oscars with Salma Hayek, Valentina paid homage by wearing the red taffeta gown that Isaac Mizrahi designed for her mother to wear to the Fire and Ice ball in 1997. You'd think that with all that money and haute couture at her fingertips, Valentia could have afforded a new frock instead of relying on her mom's vintage hand-me-downs, poor thing.
Despite being her mother's most prominent champion and supporter, Valentina's also her fiercest critic. Hayek admitted to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she's "terrified" of her daughter seeing her movies for the first time. "I gotta tell you, she's very tough," Hayek said. "She's seen movies where she goes, 'My God, that was awful. Mom, what were you thinking?'"
Meanwhile, during her Vogue debut interview (via El País), Valentina expressed a desire to follow in her mother's footsteps and become an actor and director. She also gave insight into what it's like being Hayek's only offspring. "A Mexican mom is a Mexican mom, no matter where you are," Valentina said. "She always calls me to ask if I already ate, if I'm already asleep. It doesn't matter if she's in L.A. and I'm in London. She calls me." And Valentina shared her style aesthetic. "I always wear what I like," she said. "I hardly pay attention to the brand. In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces."