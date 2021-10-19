Salma Hayek's Daughter Is Her Twin
There are tons of celebrity mother-daughter duos that constantly make us do a double-take. In fact, some of them are practically doppelgängers. The list includes Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz, Demi Moore and Rumer Willis, and Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin. One thing is for certain — these stars' genes are very strong. As it turns out, so are Salma Hayek's, because her daughter Valentina Pinault is her twin.
The actor shares her child with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and recently opened up about why she's happy she waited to become a mother. Hayek explained that business (more specifically, the business of wowing audiences on-screen for years) comes first for her, telling the Sunday Times in June, "I had reached a place in my career [where] I'd done a lot of things, I was so excited to be a mother. I didn't feel like it would take anything away."
On October 18, Hayek — who had an extremely rough go with COVID-19 and has come a long way since — made a rare appearance on the red carpet with her lookalike teenaged daughter, who is growing up way too fast. These two could not look more alike, and we're living.
Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Pinault is equally stunning
Salma Hayek attended the Hollywood premiere of her new movie, Marvel's "Eternals," in October and was joined by a special guest — her mini-me, daughter Valentina Pinault. The pair walked the red carpet together and posed for photos — and Valentina even commented on how "cool" it is that her mom is part of the MCU, according to People.
The actor has kept her child away from the limelight for most of her young life. But the world might get to see Valentina a little more now that she's getting older, as Hayek has revealed what her daughter wants to do someday. "She has so many talents! She draws, she wants to shoot movies — both as a director and as the main lead — and she writes great pieces," she told Hello! Russia in 2020 (via Hola!). However, Valentina apparently doesn't want any help. "Sometimes when I read her work I have an urge to produce these stories. But she stops me at this thought and tells me that she will do it by herself when she will be older."
It looks like stunning good looks aren't the only thing Hayek and her daughter will have in common in a few years! Meanwhile, Hayek told People she's also just enjoying her moment. "For me, it's a shocker in many ways. Just to know that in your 50s you're going to be a hero, an action hero ..." Hayek said "... Anything is possible."