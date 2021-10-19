Salma Hayek's Daughter Is Her Twin

There are tons of celebrity mother-daughter duos that constantly make us do a double-take. In fact, some of them are practically doppelgängers. The list includes Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz, Demi Moore and Rumer Willis, and Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin. One thing is for certain — these stars' genes are very strong. As it turns out, so are Salma Hayek's, because her daughter Valentina Pinault is her twin.

The actor shares her child with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and recently opened up about why she's happy she waited to become a mother. Hayek explained that business (more specifically, the business of wowing audiences on-screen for years) comes first for her, telling the Sunday Times in June, "I had reached a place in my career [where] I'd done a lot of things, I was so excited to be a mother. I didn't feel like it would take anything away."

On October 18, Hayek — who had an extremely rough go with COVID-19 and has come a long way since — made a rare appearance on the red carpet with her lookalike teenaged daughter, who is growing up way too fast. These two could not look more alike, and we're living.