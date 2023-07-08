Details About Lindsie Chrisley's Short Romance With Thomas Mollura
Following her divorce, Lindsie Chrisley experienced a fleeting romantic connection with a mystery man named Thomas Mollura. The "Chrisley Knows Best" alum got hitched to her long-term partner, Will Campbell, back in 2012, as Us Weekly wrote. Chrisley and Campbell opted for an elopement wedding. The pair then had a son named Jackson later that year.
Nearly a decade into the marriage, Chrisley announced that she and Campbell had broken up. Addressing the subject in a July 2021 Instagram post, Chrisley said that she and Campbell "maintain the greatest respect & love for one another" and are "so grateful for [their] time together." She added, "We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much." People reported that their divorce was finalized in October of that same year. In a 2021 "Coffee Convos" podcast interview (via The U.S. Sun), Chrisley detailed how having her son with Campbell had made their journey worthwhile. "No matter what happens in life, that my son was made in love, and it was genuine and it was pure," Chrisley said. "And I will never regret it. Ever." The reality TV personality later found a brand new love match.
Lindsie Chrisley and Thomas Mollura broke up shy of one month after going public with their union
Lindsie Chrisley and Thomas Mollura shared a connection that didn't work out in the long run. Chrisley took to Instagram to announce that she was seeing someone new back in September 2022. In the lengthy, heartfelt message, the celeb wrote of her then-partner, "I prayed for you." She went on to say, "I can't wait to see how we grow together in all aspects as this relationship has opened my eyes to so many things in life." In conclusion, Chrisley said, "For the first time in a long time, I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be."
Though she didn't name the mystery man in her social media post, Life & Style reported that Chrisley's significant other was Mollura, a local to Atlanta who went to the same high school where Chrisley also studied. Additionally, Chrisley had nicknamed Mollura, who is two years her senior, as "suburban dad" while speaking about him on her podcasting platforms. Sadly, just a couple of weeks after the relationship was revealed, Life & Style stated that Chrisley and Mollura's union was over. Chrisley has since opened up about the breakup.
Cheating reportedly played a role in Lindsie Chrisley and Thomas Mollura's breakup
Lindsie Chrisley has spoken publicly about her journey following her separation from Thomas Mollura. In October 2022, Chrisley shared an update on Instagram after the news was made public that she and Mollura were done. "I'm learning what boundaries I need in each of my relationships in order to have healthy ones as well as how to respect boundaries of those around me, even when I may not understand their boundary," Chrisley said. She added, "The biggest takeaway for me is that boundaries are not for the understanding of others."
Chrisley spoke more on the topic during a "Southern Tea" podcast episode, explaining that she found out via Reddit posts that Mollura had been unfaithful. "So, like, in that entire situation, I do feel like I was the victim of that situation because I was the girlfriend, and I was actively being cheated on," Chrisley said. More recently, in a May 17 "Southern Tea" conversation, Chrisley shared that she's contemplated having a second child with her ex, Will Campbell, though she doesn't think it will end up happening. "Will and I have always said that we would be the type of crazy people that would do something like that. But at the same time, do I think it's realistic? No," Chrisley said.