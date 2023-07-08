Details About Lindsie Chrisley's Short Romance With Thomas Mollura

Following her divorce, Lindsie Chrisley experienced a fleeting romantic connection with a mystery man named Thomas Mollura. The "Chrisley Knows Best" alum got hitched to her long-term partner, Will Campbell, back in 2012, as Us Weekly wrote. Chrisley and Campbell opted for an elopement wedding. The pair then had a son named Jackson later that year.

Nearly a decade into the marriage, Chrisley announced that she and Campbell had broken up. Addressing the subject in a July 2021 Instagram post, Chrisley said that she and Campbell "maintain the greatest respect & love for one another" and are "so grateful for [their] time together." She added, "We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much." People reported that their divorce was finalized in October of that same year. In a 2021 "Coffee Convos" podcast interview (via The U.S. Sun), Chrisley detailed how having her son with Campbell had made their journey worthwhile. "No matter what happens in life, that my son was made in love, and it was genuine and it was pure," Chrisley said. "And I will never regret it. Ever." The reality TV personality later found a brand new love match.