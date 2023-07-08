Meet Matt Moeller, Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott's Husband

Eminem's daughter, Alaina Scott, recently tied the knot with her long-term partner. In June 2023, Scott announced via Instagram that she had married Matt Moeller in what was "simply one of the best days of [her] life." She went on to write to Moeller, "In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours." In a follow-up post, Scott shared another stunning photo from the couple's big day and offered gratitude to her followers for their support. "Overwhelmed by all the love we've been shown. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Scott said.

Scott has since detailed her famous father's participation in the ceremony. "I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle, and my dad walked me down the aisle," Scott told People. "He wasn't going to miss that." Previously, Scott revealed in December 2021 that Moeller had popped the question. She penned the caption, "this moment. this life ... yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU," for an Instagram post that documented the special moment. Moeller mostly keeps out of the public eye, but we've done some digging to find out who he really is.