Meet Matt Moeller, Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott's Husband
Eminem's daughter, Alaina Scott, recently tied the knot with her long-term partner. In June 2023, Scott announced via Instagram that she had married Matt Moeller in what was "simply one of the best days of [her] life." She went on to write to Moeller, "In this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours." In a follow-up post, Scott shared another stunning photo from the couple's big day and offered gratitude to her followers for their support. "Overwhelmed by all the love we've been shown. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Scott said.
Scott has since detailed her famous father's participation in the ceremony. "I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle, and my dad walked me down the aisle," Scott told People. "He wasn't going to miss that." Previously, Scott revealed in December 2021 that Moeller had popped the question. She penned the caption, "this moment. this life ... yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU," for an Instagram post that documented the special moment. Moeller mostly keeps out of the public eye, but we've done some digging to find out who he really is.
Matt Moeller is an auto body designer and drummer
Alaina Scott's husband, Matt Moeller, works in the car industry and is a musician. Moeller's LinkedIn page states that he is an exterior auto body designer at Global Technology Associates, where he has been employed since 2013. Additionally, he is an alumnus of Michigan's Macomb Community College.
Moeller's Instagram account reveals that he is also a drummer. Back in 2020, Moeller dropped a post of a snare given to him by his significant other. "My favorite snare drum of all time! This drum means a lot to me as it was my first brand new snare I custom ordered, and it was a gift from my girlfriend [Alaina Scott]," Moeller wrote. Furthermore, in April 2023, Moeller shared that he'd participated in a week-long camp to further his drumming skills. "Can't wait [to] get back on the grind and get ready for the next one!" Moeller said as the camp came to a close.
Scott celebrated Moeller's birthday in an August 2022 Instagram post, saying that he was turning 29 years old. Over the years, Scott and Moeller have publicly shown their love for each other.
Alaina Scott is living a dream with Matt Moeller
Alaina Scott and Matt Moeller share an unwavering connection. Moeller celebrated Scott's birthday with a sweet Instagram message back in February 2020. "Happy Birthday to the most wonderful person I have been blessed with to spend life together. [Alaina Scott] You are so beautiful and I love to see you smile," Moeller wrote. "You always bring the kid out of me and make everything fun and exciting." Scott then left a heartfelt comment on Moeller's post. "Ahhh, I am seriously living my dream and it's better than i could have imagined," Scott said before adding, "I love doing life with you."
Scott has revealed through Instagram that her relationship with Moeller dates back to nearly a decade ago. "While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same — you are my favorite person," she wrote in 2021 in honor of her anniversary with Moeller. More recently, Scott posted a couple of cute photos from the pair's January 2022 engagement party on her social media account, writing, "here's to forever." We'll raise a glass to that!