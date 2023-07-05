CoCo Lee, Mulan Singer, Dead At 48

Singer CoCo Lee has tragically passed away at the age of 48, her siblings confirmed on July 5. According to the Associated Press, the Hong-Kong based talent had been battling with depression before attempting to take her own life during the first weekend of July. "Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," her older sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, said in a Facebook post. The suicide attempt resulted in her being transported to a hospital, where she ended up in a coma and was later pronounced dead.

Before her tragic death, CoCo was married to Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz. While the two did not have any children, the beloved singer was a stepmom to his daughters from a previous marriage. Outside of his personal life, CoCo first found fame in Hong Kong as an acclaimed singer. However two years after the release of her hit album "Coco Lee," the "Love From Now" singer reached international fame after she was selected to sing the hit song "Reflection" for the critically acclaimed Disney film, "Mulan." Her music was also featured in the soundtracks of the films "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Runaway Bride."

In addition to her music, CoCo also appeared in various movies and TV shows, including "I Am a Singer," which featured Jessie J. Of course, the industry and many fans are devastated by the loss of CoCo. Keep reading to find out how her supporters and celebrity peers have reacted to the news.

More to come...