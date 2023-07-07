Charli Rose: Meet Whoopi Goldberg's Great-Granddaughter
One of the biggest names to come out of the entertainment industry is comedian and acclaimed actor Whoopi Goldberg. Since her start in the theatre sphere with her one-woman show, "The Spooks Show," the beloved talent has gone on to be a tour de force in the industry, staring in numerous critically acclaimed films, hosting a hit daytime talk show, and even becoming the first Black woman to earn an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Academy Award and Tony). Alongside her continued success in Hollywood, Goldberg has also established herself as the loving matriarch of her extensive family. In 1974, the "Sister Act 2" star gave birth to her only child Alexandria Martin with her first husband, Alvin Martin. Over the years, Goldberg and Alex have been the definition of mother-daughter goals due to their close relationship.
"She is one of the most trustworthy and loyal people I know," the "Ghost" star explained on "The View" in 2016. "We can talk to each other at any time of the day and night." While it was Alex and Goldberg against the world for many years, the former expanded their family when she gave birth to her three children in the 90s, Amara Skye, Jerzey Dean, and Mason Dean. In 2014, the comedian's family continued to grow when Amara gave birth to her first child Charli Rose — giving Goldberg a grandchild. "Everyone meet the new addition to my family Charli Rose," the "Till" star revealed on Instagram in 2014. Join us as we take a look at Charli and her close relationship with Goldberg.
Whoopi Goldberg says her great granddaughter Charli Rose adopted an accent
Since Whoopi Goldberg announced the birth of her first great-grandchild, Charli Rose, the actor has shared hilarious tidbits about her youngest. While appearing on "The Rachel Ray Show" in 2016, Goldberg revealed that Charli –– who she playfully described as "the wicked baby" –– developed an accent. "She has an accent because a woman who's worked with me for the past 40 years –– she's from the Honduras," she explained. "And she's taught all the kids Spanish, so Charli, that's right, but Charli Rose is the only one with the accent." Goldberg then recalled a moment in which Charli spoke in her accent while the youngster visited her.
"I was moving around, moving around, and this is what I heard, 'Ugh.' I thought, 'What was that?' I turn around, and she's like, 'Oopi, sit down,'" the "Sister Act" star explained in an accent. "I looked at her mother, and I said, 'Does she have an accent?' and her mother said, 'Yes she does.'" Towards the end of her interview, Goldberg praised her great-granddaughter for being an excellent communicator in addition to her makeshift accent. "She's now calling me by my name, which is great, and we're communicating," she explained.
Whoopi Goldberg says she asked for emoji help from Charli Rose
When it comes to her great-granddaughter Charli Rose, Whoopi Goldberg is no stranger to sharing hilarious details about their relationship. During her 2017 appearance on "The Harry Connick Jr Show," the "For Colored Girls" star playfully described Charli as "weird." When asked why she bestowed her great-granddaughter with that title, the beloved comedian said: "Because she's just, she's weird, she knows stuff. You know she's three. You know, and they are born with the finger." Goldberg went on to say that Charli — who was three years old at the time — was an expert with emojis. "You'll notice that two-year-olds can swipe your phone, and they know which direction to go they know... they know what they're doing," she explained. "So when there is a problem with emojis, I go to her. Because she tells me I said, 'What is that,' she said, 'Pooh.' I said, 'Is that poop?' That's poo, and I said, 'Why is there poo,' and she said, 'Oppi, I don't know.'"