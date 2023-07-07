Charli Rose: Meet Whoopi Goldberg's Great-Granddaughter

One of the biggest names to come out of the entertainment industry is comedian and acclaimed actor Whoopi Goldberg. Since her start in the theatre sphere with her one-woman show, "The Spooks Show," the beloved talent has gone on to be a tour de force in the industry, staring in numerous critically acclaimed films, hosting a hit daytime talk show, and even becoming the first Black woman to earn an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Academy Award and Tony). Alongside her continued success in Hollywood, Goldberg has also established herself as the loving matriarch of her extensive family. In 1974, the "Sister Act 2" star gave birth to her only child Alexandria Martin with her first husband, Alvin Martin. Over the years, Goldberg and Alex have been the definition of mother-daughter goals due to their close relationship.

"She is one of the most trustworthy and loyal people I know," the "Ghost" star explained on "The View" in 2016. "We can talk to each other at any time of the day and night." While it was Alex and Goldberg against the world for many years, the former expanded their family when she gave birth to her three children in the 90s, Amara Skye, Jerzey Dean, and Mason Dean. In 2014, the comedian's family continued to grow when Amara gave birth to her first child Charli Rose — giving Goldberg a grandchild. "Everyone meet the new addition to my family Charli Rose," the "Till" star revealed on Instagram in 2014. Join us as we take a look at Charli and her close relationship with Goldberg.