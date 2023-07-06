Ricky Martin's Split From Husband Jwan Yosef Comes Not Long After Nephew Drama
Ricky Martin has had a rough couple of years, with the latest blow being the one to his relationship with his husband, Jwan Yosef. After six years of marriage, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer and his husband have decided to call it quits, per People. In a joint statement, the couple shared, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."
According to PopSugar, Martin and Yosef first began dating in the spring of 2016 and got engaged just a couple of months later. The pair secretly tied the knot in 2017, but Martin wasn't afraid to shout it from the rooftops in 2018. He told E! News, "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything. It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man." The couple later expanded their family when they welcomed their two kids, Lucia and Renn.
From the outside, it seemed as though Martin and Yosef had a picture-perfect life, but the couple has gone through their own set of issues, including the Latin singer's recent troubles facing allegations of sexual abuse and incest from his nephew.
Jwan Yosef supported Ricky Martin during the nephew allegations, but the pair has since called it quits
In July 2022, Ricky Martin was hit with sexual abuse allegations and claims of incest from his nephew, Dennis Sanchez, per Entertainment Weekly. Sanchez claimed he and the Latin singer had a sexual relationship for seven months before it ended with Martin supposedly "harassing" him. When news of the allegations surfaced, the singer continued to deny he took any part in a romantic relationship with his nephew and alleged that Sanchez suffers from mental health issues.
While many weren't sure whether Martin was innocent, his husband Jwan Yosef stood by his side. According to Marca, Yosef had even shared a photo of him and Martin with the caption, "Truth Prevails." And it seemed like the truth did prevail, as the case against Martin was later dismissed. Martin has since sued his nephew for $20 million for attempting to "assassinate his reputation."
Although it's unclear if these allegations had anything to do with Martin and Yosef's divorce, it had to have put a strain on their relationship. Still, moving forward, the former couple is planning to shift their focus to their children, per People. They shared in their joint statement, "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."