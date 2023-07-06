Ricky Martin's Split From Husband Jwan Yosef Comes Not Long After Nephew Drama

Ricky Martin has had a rough couple of years, with the latest blow being the one to his relationship with his husband, Jwan Yosef. After six years of marriage, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer and his husband have decided to call it quits, per People. In a joint statement, the couple shared, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

According to PopSugar, Martin and Yosef first began dating in the spring of 2016 and got engaged just a couple of months later. The pair secretly tied the knot in 2017, but Martin wasn't afraid to shout it from the rooftops in 2018. He told E! News, "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything. It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man." The couple later expanded their family when they welcomed their two kids, Lucia and Renn.

From the outside, it seemed as though Martin and Yosef had a picture-perfect life, but the couple has gone through their own set of issues, including the Latin singer's recent troubles facing allegations of sexual abuse and incest from his nephew.