Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Didn't Get A Prenup For One Reason
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage, according to People. A source told the outlet that the couple has "been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."
Back in 2017, during an appearance on "Andy Cohen's Then and Now" show, Richards revealed that she and her husband do not have a prenup. "My husband and I didn't have two nickels to rub together when we got married, so a prenup was not an option or even talked about," she explained, according to People via Yahoo! Entertainment. But if I were to marry somebody who had less money than me, I would probably make them sign a prenup. But if I were getting married to somebody with a lot of money, no I wouldn't sign one," she added.
Of course, a prenuptial agreement would only come into play if Richards and Umansky were getting a divorce, but, based on their joint statement, that may not actually be happening anytime soon.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky admit to having a tough time but deny they are getting divorced
Shortly after People reported that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky had separated, the couple released a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts. "In regards to the news that came out about us today ... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we asked to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support," the statement read.
Since releasing the above statement, Richards and Umansky have been spotted together in Aspen, even celebrating the Fourth of July as a family. "Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day," Umansky captioned an Instagram post. In one of the photos, Umansky is standing next to Richards along with two of the couple's daughters; they have three girls together, and Richards has an older daughter from her first marriage.
Kyle Richards isn't the only 'Real Housewives' star without a prenup
While prenuptial agreements seem to be the norm amongst Hollywood elites, there are several "Real Housewives" stars who didn't sign legal documents that dictated what would happen to their assets in the event of a divorce before saying "I do." For example, Kyle Richards' "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Erika Jayne revealed that she and her estranged husband Tom Girardi didn't have a prenup when they got married either. "I don't have a prenup," Erika Jayne told Andy Cohen on his "Then and Now" show in 2017, according to Us Weekly. "But let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I'm married to a very powerful lawyer. A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway. So it doesn't matter whether you had one or you didn't, it's gonna be all Tom's way, I assure you," she added.
And it's not just stars who didn't have anything when they got married that choose not to get a prenup. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice previously revealed that she and her husband Louie Ruelas weren't planning on signing a prenup ahead of their August 2022 wedding. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" that taped at BravoCon in October, Giudice confirmed that she and Ruelas don't have a prenup.