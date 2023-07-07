Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Didn't Get A Prenup For One Reason

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage, according to People. A source told the outlet that the couple has "been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

Back in 2017, during an appearance on "Andy Cohen's Then and Now" show, Richards revealed that she and her husband do not have a prenup. "My husband and I didn't have two nickels to rub together when we got married, so a prenup was not an option or even talked about," she explained, according to People via Yahoo! Entertainment. But if I were to marry somebody who had less money than me, I would probably make them sign a prenup. But if I were getting married to somebody with a lot of money, no I wouldn't sign one," she added.

Of course, a prenuptial agreement would only come into play if Richards and Umansky were getting a divorce, but, based on their joint statement, that may not actually be happening anytime soon.