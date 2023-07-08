Tragic Details About Carson Daly

Carson Daly first shot to fame in the '90s as host of MTV's "Total Request Live" (aka "TRL") and he's been on the airwaves ever since. From 2002 through 2019 he hosted his own late night show, "Last Call with Carson Daly," then he joined "TODAY" in 2013 where he still is today. And let's not forget he's been hosting "The Voice" since its first season in 2011.

Aside from crushing his professional goals, he's also had success on the personal front. After a shady breakup with Jennifer Love Hewitt and headline-making unions with Tara Reid and Christina Aguilera, Daly found true love with Siri Pinter. He first met the food blogger in 2005 when she worked on "Last Call with Carson Daly" and they married in 2015. Now, they're a growing family with four kids – Jackson, Etta, London, and Goldie – and Daly has become a doting dad. As he told Us Weekly in 2018, his wife and kiddos trump everything. So much so that when he's filming "The Voice" in Los Angeles, his only focus is getting the job done and returning home to New York. "I don't stick around to play golf or see friends," he told the mag. "I just want to get back to my family."

But as perfect as his life seems, Daly has had to deal with more than his share of heartbreak and quite a few challenges. Many of which he's spoken about candidly. These are the tragic details about Carson Daly.