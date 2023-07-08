The Untold Truth Of '00s Heartthrob Chad Michael Murray

In the early aughts, just before Zac Efron and the Jonas Brothers dominated the era, Chad Michael Murray ranked high in the pantheon of Hollywood heartthrobs. Thanks to his work as Austin in "A Cinderella Story," Jake in "Freaky Friday," and, most notably, the broody Lucas Scott in "One Tree Hill," Murray was a fixture of teen magazine covers and a topic of conversation in chat rooms. Even though he was one of the "it" guys of an era, he has yet to forget where he came from. As he once told Page Six, "I [was] just a kid from Buffalo, moved out [to Los Angeles], took a chance and I fell headfirst into it."

But there's more to Murray than just being millennial man candy. He's expanded his repertoire beyond the small screen to a number of different avenues, and has even started his own family in the process. "[My work now is] better than my kids going to school in the upcoming years and having their dad's posted up [in] someone's locker or something like that," he said in a 2020 chat with HollywoodLife. "It feeds the soul for the current place that we're in, and I personally think that the world needs more of it."