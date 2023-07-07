What's The Real Meaning Of Castles Crumbling By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift is back to re-releasing her earlier albums (following THAT unpleasantness Swift experienced with her former label Big Machine), and July 7's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" drop brought Swifties one of the songs they've been waiting all too long for — "Castles Crumbling." The track is a duet with Swift's longtime friend and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, and is classed as being what Swift calls "From The Vault," as it was written in the "Speak Now" album era but didn't make the release's final cut.

"It's here. It's yours, it's mine, it's ours. It's an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20," Taylor tweeted amid the re-release dropping. "I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now," Swift continued, explaining that's why she made the choice to put a whopping six "From The Vault" songs to the re-release. "I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation," she added.

But what the heck is the song "Castles Crumbling" actually all about? Well, we and our fellow Swifties have a theory.