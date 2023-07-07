What's The Real Meaning Of Electric Touch By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think
Taylor Swift has finally dropped the re-recorded album everyone's been anticipating, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and it's safe to say the drop has got the whole word speculating once again about just what, or who, the superstar is singing about. But not only does "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" feature all the songs we know and love from the original 2010 release, but she also blessed us with a whopping six previously unreleased songs, which she dubbed "From The Vault" tracks.
One of those never officially released tracks is the much-anticipated duet with Paramore's Hayley Williams, titled "Castles Crumbling," while another that has everyone's attention right now is the one we're here to speculate about, "Electric Touch." This song is also a duet with some punk pop royalty, as the track sees Swift team up with none other than the iconic emo pop band Fall Out Boy to perform the track she co-wrote alongside Aaron Dessner.
So, what is "Electric Touch" actually about? And what story is it telling us? Let's take a deep dive.
Taylor Swift and Patrick Stump are looking for love on Electric Touch
Like a lot of Taylor Swift's songs, "Electric Touch" tells the story of a romance, but this time it's a brand new one that comes with a whole lot of anticipation, hope, and excitement but also worry about being rejected. The star teams up with Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump to sing the story of two lovers in the early stages of their romance, both hoping that they could be The One for each other after experiencing a lot of heartbreak and being alone.
"All I know is this could either break my heart or bring it back to life / Got a feelin' your electric touch could fill this ghost town up with life / And I want you now, wanna need you forever / In the heat of your electric touch," Swift sings on the chorus. The two also sing about loneliness and the hopes that the other won't break their heart, singing in one verse, "I've been left in the rain lost and pining / I'm trying hard not to look like I'm trying / 'Cause every time I tried hard for love, it fell apart / I've gotten used to no one callin' my phone / I've grown accustomed to sleepin' alone / Still, I know that all it takes is to get it right / Just one time."
Taylor Swift fans are loving Electric Touch's throwback vibe
Fans have also been doing a little speculating about what "Electric Touch" is really about. One Swiftie wrote on Twitter, "I love how 'Electric Touch' is about that feeling you get before a first date." Another tweeted about loving the throwback to the star's earlier lyrical content and sound, "I love this era of Swift; all about lust-filled tension and what could be. Sometimes forget what it was like being 20."
Though Swift rarely comments on what her songs are actually about, she did admit on Twitter that the From The Vault tracks she chose for the re-release she still felt a connection to, despite not making the original cut. "I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now," she wrote on the social media site on July 7 of the tough time she had finalizing the original version's track list 13 years earlier.
As for getting Fall Out Boy on the track? Well, it sounds like that's been a long time coming. "We did this Victoria's Secret show with Taylor and she sang 'Light 'Em Up' with us," guitarist Pete Wentz told Notion in 2015 when asked about a potential collaboration with Swift, referring to their performance at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. "She is very in demand, though, isn't she? I wouldn't hold my breath," he added. Looks like he was wrong — and we couldn't be happier!