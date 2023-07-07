What's The Real Meaning Of Electric Touch By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift has finally dropped the re-recorded album everyone's been anticipating, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and it's safe to say the drop has got the whole word speculating once again about just what, or who, the superstar is singing about. But not only does "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" feature all the songs we know and love from the original 2010 release, but she also blessed us with a whopping six previously unreleased songs, which she dubbed "From The Vault" tracks.

One of those never officially released tracks is the much-anticipated duet with Paramore's Hayley Williams, titled "Castles Crumbling," while another that has everyone's attention right now is the one we're here to speculate about, "Electric Touch." This song is also a duet with some punk pop royalty, as the track sees Swift team up with none other than the iconic emo pop band Fall Out Boy to perform the track she co-wrote alongside Aaron Dessner.

So, what is "Electric Touch" actually about? And what story is it telling us? Let's take a deep dive.