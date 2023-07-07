What's The Real Meaning Of When Emma Falls In Love By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think
The re-release of Taylor Swift's "Speak Now" is finally here, and it's giving us all the feels. The album, which was first released back in 2010, has a brand new feel thanks to Swift's upgrade following her highly-publicized drama with her former record label, Big Machine Records, and fans just can't get over the dose of nostalgia the album has brought.
But amongst all the thinking back to a time 13 years earlier, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" has also got Swifties in detective mode as they work to find out who the new tracks are about. As she's done with previous re-releases, Swift added bonus tracks (known as From The Vault) to the new version made up of songs she wrote for the original album that didn't make the tracklist. That's included duets with both Hayley Williams of Paramore and Fall Out Boy, but another one of those that has fans asking questions? The second song of the six bonus tracks, titled "When Emma Falls In Love." But who in the world is Emma, and what is the song actually about? Let's find out.
Taylor Swift gushes about Emma on When Emma Falls In Love
Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift's "When Emma Falls In Love" is about a woman named Emma who... yep, falls in love. The dainty mid-tempo song (which Swift wrote with Aaron Dessner) opens with Swift singing, "When Emma falls in love, she paces the floor / Closes the blinds and locks the door / When Emma falls in love, she calls up her mom / Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong / She waits and takes her time." She also sings about how Emma doesn't hide it when she likes someone, and jokes about how her friends make fun of her for how she tends to be all in when she's with someone.
In the chorus though, Swift sings a little less about what happens when Emma finds a partner and more about how much she really admires her friend. "'Cause she's the kind of book that you can't put down / Like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town / And all the bad boys would be good boys / If they only had a chance to love her / And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her," she shares. How sweet is that?
Is When Emma Falls In Love about Emma Stone?
Taylor Swift hasn't publicly shared who each From The Vault track on "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is about, but there's plenty of speculation that the woman in question is none other than Swift's famous pal, Emma Stone. There are a couple of Easter eggs to dissect here, so stay with us. Number one? Swift sings about Emma calling her mom, and Stone has been known to have a close relationship with her mom. Then there are the lyrics, "She waits and takes her time / 'Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it's gonna rain." In one of Stone's biggest movies, "Easy A," she famously sang along to the Natasha Bedingfield song "Pocketful of Sunshine," and, as if that wasn't enough, Swift actually attended the premiere for said movie! Coincidence? We think not. As we know, there's not much that's a coincidence when it comes to Swift.
That's not all, though. Swift and Stone became very close around the time the former was writing songs for "Speak Now," and the latter even revealed back in 2011 that she got to hear the album a long time before it actually came out. "I was lucky enough to hear it pretty early on, so it's so exciting for it to be out and own the songs instead of just be singing them [in my head]," the star told MTV. But, no matter which Emma inspired this song, we're just glad they did.