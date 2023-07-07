What's The Real Meaning Of When Emma Falls In Love By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift hasn't publicly shared who each From The Vault track on "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is about, but there's plenty of speculation that the woman in question is none other than Swift's famous pal, Emma Stone. There are a couple of Easter eggs to dissect here, so stay with us. Number one? Swift sings about Emma calling her mom, and Stone has been known to have a close relationship with her mom. Then there are the lyrics, "She waits and takes her time / 'Cause Little Miss Sunshine always thinks it's gonna rain." In one of Stone's biggest movies, "Easy A," she famously sang along to the Natasha Bedingfield song "Pocketful of Sunshine," and, as if that wasn't enough, Swift actually attended the premiere for said movie! Coincidence? We think not. As we know, there's not much that's a coincidence when it comes to Swift.

That's not all, though. Swift and Stone became very close around the time the former was writing songs for "Speak Now," and the latter even revealed back in 2011 that she got to hear the album a long time before it actually came out. "I was lucky enough to hear it pretty early on, so it's so exciting for it to be out and own the songs instead of just be singing them [in my head]," the star told MTV. But, no matter which Emma inspired this song, we're just glad they did.