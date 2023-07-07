What's The Real Meaning Of Foolish One By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think
Taylor Swift fans have finally been blessed with the much-anticipated re-recording of the star's 2010 album "Speak Now," and it did not disappoint. Dubbed "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the release followed the previous updated past album drops "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" and came after the star announced her big plans during a concert back in May. She then confirmed the release on Instagram, sharing, "I first made 'Speak Now,' completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness." She then explained why she felt such a connection to "Speak Now," sharing, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing ... and living to speak about it." The star also announced that she'd been adding six previously officially unreleased tracks to the album, which she calls From The Vault.
Of course, with an album so personal, fans have been hotly anticipating the unheard tracks — and have been doing a lot of sleuthing to decode the lyrics. From "Electric Touch" with Fall Out Boy to "Crumbling Castles" with Hayley Williams, Swifties have been pulling double time in working out exactly what Swift's From The Vault tracks mean. And so have we! So what about "Foolish One?"
Taylor Swift is longing for someone on Foolish One
The second to last song on "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," "Foolish One" is a mid-tempo track with some nods to the star's country roots and is all about being besotted with someone who only gives her enough attention to keep her hanging on. "My cards are on the table, yours are in your hand / Chances are, tonight, you've already got plans / And chances are I will talk myself to sleep again / You give me just enough attention to keep my hopes too high," she opens the track. In the chorus, she then refers to herself as being the one who's foolish because she keeps on hoping the person she's singing about will profess a deep love for her and treat her the way she deserves — but knows he won't. "Foolish one / Stop checkin' your mailbox for confessions of love / That ain't never gonna come / You will take the long way, you will take the long way down," she sings.
The star also points out how she, deep down, knows this relationship isn't working the way she wants to, but holds on to the hope things will still change because she loves them so much. She sings on the second verse, "'Cause when my head is on your shoulder / It starts thinkin' you'll come around / And maybe, someday, when we're older / This is something we'll laugh about."
Foolish One ends with a big realization
"Foolish One" is no doubt a journey song, as, towards the end, Taylor Swift seems to lose hope and realize this is a relationship that needs to end. "Now I'm slidin' down the wall with my head in my hands / Saying, 'How could I not see the signs?' / Oh, you haven't written me or called / But goodbye screamin' in the silence," she sings. The star also hints at the person she's in love with seemingly seeing someone else who they'll probably end up marrying, sharing, "'Cause you got her on your arm and me in the wings / I'll get your longing glances, but she'll get your ring."
Though Swift rarely admits who her songs are about, plenty of fans have suggested on Twitter there may be a famous ex behind the tragic song. "After 'Foolish One,' John Mayer best go hide," tweeted one fan, while another speculated, "'Foolish One' is john mayer coded i think." Though we may never know officially if it's based on Swift's feelings for Mayer, we do know she's made it clear she wanted her fans to practice kindness over the re-release of the album. Speaking during an "Eras Tour" stop in June, before performing "Dear John," a song widely thought to be about Mayer, she said, "I am not putting this album out so that you should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I wrote a song about."