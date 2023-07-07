What's The Real Meaning Of Foolish One By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

The second to last song on "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," "Foolish One" is a mid-tempo track with some nods to the star's country roots and is all about being besotted with someone who only gives her enough attention to keep her hanging on. "My cards are on the table, yours are in your hand / Chances are, tonight, you've already got plans / And chances are I will talk myself to sleep again / You give me just enough attention to keep my hopes too high," she opens the track. In the chorus, she then refers to herself as being the one who's foolish because she keeps on hoping the person she's singing about will profess a deep love for her and treat her the way she deserves — but knows he won't. "Foolish one / Stop checkin' your mailbox for confessions of love / That ain't never gonna come / You will take the long way, you will take the long way down," she sings.

The star also points out how she, deep down, knows this relationship isn't working the way she wants to, but holds on to the hope things will still change because she loves them so much. She sings on the second verse, "'Cause when my head is on your shoulder / It starts thinkin' you'll come around / And maybe, someday, when we're older / This is something we'll laugh about."